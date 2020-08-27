Eden Health Expands Medical Advisory Board with Healthcare Leaders from World-Class Employers and Healthcare Organizations

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National medical practice Eden Health today announced the expansion of its Medical Advisory Board to include seven additional world-class health leaders hailing from major industrial employers and health insurance, deepening the company's understanding of employee health administration and health payer organizations. Eden Health is known for its innovative direct-to-employer healthcare delivery model, bringing in-person and virtual healthcare together with benefits navigation, to deliver an exceptional patient experience to the employees of mid-market companies.

Despite challenging hiring conditions for primary care providers, Eden Health more than doubled its medical staff since January 2020 to successfully meet skyrocketing demand from employers since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, adding doctors, nurses and PAs as well as physical therapists and licensed mental health practitioners.

Eden Health's new Medical Advisory Board members are award-winning and accomplished health leaders, who bring extensive experience from careers at large and mid-sized companies as well as leading health insurers and health policy organizations. They are pioneers in employee health and wellness, healthcare administration and the advancement of population health in the workplace.

New appointments to the Eden Health Medical Advisory Board include:

Dr. Brent Pawlecki , Chief Health Officer, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Prior to his role at Goodyear, Dr. Pawlecki was Corporate Medical Director at Pitney Bowes and was recognized with the Global Leadership in Corporate Health Award in 2015. He is active in the Business Group on Health, National Committee for Quality Assurance and serves as a Scientific Advisor for the Centers for Disease Control.

, Chief Health Officer, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Prior to his role at Goodyear, Dr. Pawlecki was Corporate Medical Director at Pitney Bowes and was recognized with the Global Leadership in Corporate Health Award in 2015. He is active in the Business Group on Health, National Committee for Quality Assurance and serves as a Scientific Advisor for the Centers for Disease Control. Dr. Paul Hodgins , Chief Medical Officer, ConocoPhillips. Prior to his role at ConocoPhillips, Dr. Hodgins served in Senior Medical Director roles with GE Energy and Caterpillar. He also has experience in private practice, and served as a Visiting Scientist/Medical Officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

, Chief Medical Officer, ConocoPhillips. Prior to his role at ConocoPhillips, Dr. Hodgins served in Senior Medical Director roles with GE Energy and Caterpillar. He also has experience in private practice, and served as a Visiting Scientist/Medical Officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Andrew Crighton , Chief Executive Officer, CEO Roundtable on Cancer and Project Data Sphere. Retired in 2019, Dr. Crighton served for 19 years as the Chief Medical Officer and head of the Global Health Organization for Prudential. He also serves on the board of The Health Project and the Advisory Committee for the Carolyn C. Mattingly Mental Health Award, in partnership with Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and the American Psychological Association.

, Chief Executive Officer, CEO Roundtable on Cancer and Project Data Sphere. Retired in 2019, Dr. Crighton served for 19 years as the Chief Medical Officer and head of the Global Health Organization for Prudential. He also serves on the board of The Health Project and the Advisory Committee for the Carolyn C. Mattingly Mental Health Award, in partnership with and the American Psychological Association. Dr. Wyndolyn (Wendy) Crutchfield Bell , former Senior Medical Director for National Accounts, UnitedHealthcare. Now retired, Dr. Bell served for more than 16 years at UnitedHealthcare, a division of UnitedHealth Group. Previously, she was Director of Medical Sciences, Southeast Region, at MedImmune, Inc. and worked for the Georgia Division of Public Health for more than a decade. She is an active member of the National American Academy of Pediatrics and the Georgia Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics. She serves on the Healthstat Strategic Advisory Council and the Business Advisory Council for the Human Rights Campaign.

, former Senior Medical Director for National Accounts, UnitedHealthcare. Now retired, Dr. Bell served for more than 16 years at UnitedHealthcare, a division of UnitedHealth Group. Previously, she was Director of Medical Sciences, Southeast Region, at MedImmune, Inc. and worked for the Georgia Division of Public Health for more than a decade. She is an active member of the National American Academy of Pediatrics and the Georgia Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics. She serves on the Healthstat Strategic Advisory Council and the Business Advisory Council for the Human Rights Campaign. Dr. Fikry Isaac , former Vice President of Global Health Services, Johnson & Johnson and Chief Medical Officer at Health & Wellness Solutions, Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Isaac is a fellow of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine. He serves as an advisor to The Harvard School of Public Health SHINE Committee and The Employer Health Innovation Round Table. He was the 2016 recipient of the Global Wellness Institute Award for "Leader in Workplace Wellness" and the 2019 recipient of the Health Enhancement Research Organization Bill Withmer Leadership Award.

, former Vice President of Global Health Services, Johnson & Johnson and Chief Medical Officer at Health & Wellness Solutions, Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Isaac is a fellow of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine. He serves as an advisor to The Harvard School of Public Health SHINE Committee and The Employer Health Innovation Round Table. He was the 2016 recipient of the Global Wellness Institute Award for "Leader in Workplace Wellness" and the 2019 recipient of the Health Enhancement Research Organization Bill Withmer Leadership Award. Dr. Richard Kim , Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, American Express. Prior to his role at American Express, Dr. Kim was Goldman Sachs' Associate Medical Director. Earlier in his career, he served as the Medical Director for The Coca-Cola Company and served as Executive Director, Corporate Health at New York-Presbyterian Hospital where he drove collaboration across the NYP/ Columbia /Cornell-Enterprise to deliver clinical solutions to the employees of Manhattan -based corporations.

, Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, American Express. Prior to his role at American Express, Dr. Kim was Goldman Sachs' Associate Medical Director. Earlier in his career, he served as the Medical Director for The Coca-Cola Company and served as Executive Director, Corporate Health at New York-Presbyterian Hospital where he drove collaboration across the NYP/ /Cornell-Enterprise to deliver clinical solutions to the employees of -based corporations. Dr. Jan Berger , CEO and Founder, Health Intelligence Partners. Dr. Berger's work at Health Intelligence Partners spans engagements in 14 countries across both Health Organizations and National Ministries of Health. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President, Chief Clinical Officer and Innovation Officer for CVS Health/Caremark for 11 years. In addition, she has held executive positions in health plans and two population health companies and is the author of four books on patient engagement and communications. She serves on the boards of GNS Healthcare, Cambia Health Solutions, Tabula Rasa, UCB Pharmaceuticals and Voluntis Health Care.

In the fall of 2019, Eden Health announced the appointment of Dr. Alan Spiro as its Medical Advisory Board Chair . Dr. Spiro has more than 35 years experience bringing healthcare innovations to operational reality, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Growth and Strategy as well as Chief Medical Officer at Blue Health Intelligence. He now works exclusively with cutting edge companies in health care through Alan Spiro Solutions. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Institute for Practice and Provider Performance Improvement. Prior to Blue Health Intelligence, Dr. Spiro was Chief Medical Officer at Medica, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at Accolade, Head of Clinical Consulting at Towers Perrin (now WTW) and Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Anthem National Accounts.

"The ability to deliver comprehensive, integrated primary care and behavioral care while helping people through the complexity of healthcare and health benefits is more important than ever," said Dr. Alan Spiro, Chairman of Eden Health's Medical Advisory Board. "Employers of all sizes, not just the largest, have had a wake up call about the need to protect the health of their workforce. Of course employers want to offer exceptional health benefits, but beyond that, they now understand how the aggregate health of their employee population has a direct impact on their business operations."

"We are honored by the caliber of medical and healthcare leaders that are contributing their experience and perspective to the development of an innovative new model for primary care," said Matt McCambridge, co-founder and CEO, Eden Health. "The guidance of our Medical Advisors will be invaluable as we continue to pursue our mission of creating health and wellbeing for employees everywhere."

About Eden Health

Eden Health is a nationally recognized medical practice that makes it easier for HR teams to get their employees great medical care. Eden Health's Care Team offers employees digital care around the clock, same-day in-person primary care, behavioral health services and benefits navigation, designed to empower bodies and minds so employees can focus on their lives with newfound energy. Eden Health also has industry-leading engagement: 66% of employee members use Eden Health each year, with an average member rating of 4.95 out of 5. To learn more, visit edenhealth.com .

