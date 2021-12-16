Eden Health Launches Virtual Pediatric Services Through MyTelemedicine Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid healthcare provider Eden Health today announced a partnership with virtual health ecosystem MyTelemedicine to offer virtual pediatric services. Through the partnership, Eden Health members and their families can now use their Eden app to book virtual consultations with a MyTelemedicine provider. Phone-based consultations connect parents with licensed medical providers who can:

Assess low acuity illnesses for minor dependents ages 2-17

Provide appropriate guidance on treatment and next steps

Give tips for how to structure their days around the needs of their families

A national poll from the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital found that one in five parents said their child had a virtual visit in the past year. A third found virtual care to be the most convenient option because it doesn't require traveling or leaving work, and 92% of parents stated they were satisfied with their child's virtual visit. Accessible virtual care with quick access to physicians can reduce the strain these acute illnesses put on parents.

Together, Eden Health and MyTelemedicine are helping employers offer their workforce access to a patient-focused platform, eliminating long wait times at the doctor's office. Parents and guardians on the Eden Health app can connect with medical professionals in 20 minutes on average (with a guaranteed response time of 2 hours). Dedicated to providing enhanced care for employees and their families, Eden Health members in all 50 states and Puerto Rico have 24/7 access to these services at no cost as part of their existing membership. The partnership also provides around-the-clock access to medical advice, diagnoses, treatments, and non-controlled substance prescriptions through the Eden Health app.

"By providing Virtual Care parents can save time and money by connecting with a physician remotely avoiding the further spread of a potential illness their child may have" said Rey Colon, Founder and CEO of MyTelemedicine. "This partnership with Eden Health will assist in delivering accessible quality care virtually, putting the power in the hands of its members and their family."

"The pandemic has made it extremely difficult for working parents to find time to see a doctor when their children are experiencing non-emergency health issues. Hybrid healthcare and workforces are here to stay, and employers have an increased responsibility to play a more active role in providing employees access to tools and benefits that help them take care of their entire family," said Matt McCambridge, CEO and co-founder of Eden Health. "Our partnership with MyTelemedicine is another step in our mission to ensure that every person has a relationship with a trusted healthcare provider."

About Eden Health

Eden Health is a nationally recognized medical practice that makes it easier for HR teams to get their employees great medical care. Eden Health's Care Team offers employees digital care around the clock, same-day in-person primary care, behavioral health services, and benefits navigation, designed to empower bodies and minds so employees can focus on their lives with newfound energy. Eden Health also has industry-leading engagement: out of every 100 eligible employees, 66 of them have completed an Eden Health clinical encounter in the first 12 months, with an average member rating of 4.95 out of 5. To learn more, visit edenhealth.com.

About MyTelemedicine

MyTelemedicine is a digital healthcare company built on a full-stack virtual care platform allowing healthcare providers to consult with patients remotely. Physicians can perform consultations with members via telephone or video and have prescriptions delivered to their home or pharmacy. More than 4 million members have used the MyTelemedicine platform through their Brands MyTelemedicine, Access a Doctor, GoLexi Pet Telehealth and Zeally Health brands. MyTelemedicine's advanced API technology allows third parties to integrate and offer customized telehealth. For more information, visit www.mytelemedicine.com.

