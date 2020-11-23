Eden Health Sees Positive Covid-19 Screenings Drop 84% as it Surpasses 180K Daily Patient Screenings for Employers

During the first days and weeks of the pandemic, Eden Health expanded on its direct-to-employer virtual and on-premise primary care, behavioral care and benefits navigation offerings to launch a comprehensive program spanning COVID-19 screening, continuous monitoring, PCR testing, on-site antibody testing, immediate triage and patient consults. Whenever a positive Covid-19 screen is processed, Eden Health ensures that employee members can take the best course of action, whether that be a PCR test or self-quarantine, all while having access to a dedicated primary care team 24/7. Access to a trusted and dedicated doctor who has intimate knowledge of a patient's health, their benefits and their ongoing needs is a core premise of the Eden Health model.

Eden Health is also formally launching today its Employer Dashboard as part of its premium, evidence-based Covid-19 solutions for keeping workplaces open. The dashboard gives employers' HR and security teams the ability to manage building access with the real-time results of active monitoring and screening of their employee populations. Only Covid-19 cleared, isolated, and test statuses are available with no other health data shared.

"Preventive care delivered virtually and in-person is at the crux of our model, and we believe that prevention is the best way to fight COVID-19 right now. By screening employees and isolating the potentially infected, we stop COVID from entering the workplace while also delivering high quality medical care," said Dr. Anish Mehta, Director of Clinical Affairs, Eden Health. "Employees also want a way to keep their friends and colleagues safe while continuing to work. Our rigorous COVID-screening protocols coupled with around-the-clock access to primary care not only keeps our patients healthy, but it gives them much-needed peace of mind. Workplaces are truly the new frontline of healthcare delivery, and we are proud of the work we're doing to keep employees healthy and workplaces safe."

"Every single employer is grappling with how to manage the well-being of their employee populations, regardless of whether they've brought any, some or all of their workforce back into the workplace," said Matt McCambridge, co-founder and CEO, Eden Health. "The way that we designed and built our virtual and on-premise care delivery model has allowed us to be in the trenches our customers from day one of the pandemic, helping them take proactive and considerate courses of action to isolate superspreaders from their populations while delivering the care they need."

Having already spent several years establishing a footprint across hundreds of major employers and their respective workforces, Eden Health was uniquely positioned at the outset of the pandemic to deliver patient care while simultaneously ensuring workplace safety. Rent the Runway , Ocean's First Bank , Bell's Brewery and Emigrant Bank are among the hundreds of employers offering Eden Health to their workforces. Property owners and workspace providers like Connell and Convene also extend Eden Health as a benefit, leveraging healthcare and medical amenities as a mechanism for attracting and retaining tenants or workspace members in a Covid (and post-Covid) commercial real estate world.

About Eden Health

Eden Health is a nationally recognized medical practice that makes it easier for HR teams to get their employees great medical care. Eden Health's Care Team offers employees digital care around the clock, same-day in-person primary care, behavioral health services and benefits navigation, designed to empower bodies and minds so employees can focus on their lives with newfound energy. Eden Health also has industry-leading engagement: 66% of employee members use Eden Health each year, with an average member rating of 4.95 out of 5. To learn more, visit edenhealth.com .

