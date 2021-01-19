Eden Health selects nVoq to increase productivity by enabling home health caregivers with speech to text technology.

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq, a leading provider of HIPAA compliant speech recognition solutions for post-acute care, is pleased to announce Eden Health has selected nVoq's innovative speech recognition technology platform for its mobile clinicians.

nVoq's state-of-the-art, medically infused dictation solutions will enable Eden Health's clinicians to improve documentation accuracy, and produce a higher quality patient narrative, while reducing the time it takes to document a patient encounter.

"Speech recognition enables Eden Health to complete same-day documentation, triggering packet review and billing, thus substantially reducing the time between a patient visit and reimbursement" said Chad Hiner, Vice President, Customer Experience of nVoq. "By improving the visit note's richness and accuracy, the mobile caregiver is decreasing communication time between the clinicians and the coding team or between the agency and CMS."

"We completed an employee survey with some pointed questions surrounding productivity and ease of documentation for our clinicians in the field. Over 90% of our clinicians responded stating that the use of a HIPAA compliant dictation service on their device would be useful in their role." said Jamie Brown, Eden Health's Vice President of Home Services. "We are beyond thrilled to partner with nVoq, optimizing our investment in Homecare Homebase's PointCare EHR, as we implement innovative ways to reduce the documentation time and burden on our front-line employee-owners. The nVoq platform coupled with PointCare gives them more time to focus on providing the highest level of hands-on care during their patient visits."

"By adopting the nVoq platform to optimize productivity, Eden Health demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to employee satisfaction and clinician retention" said Debbi Gillotti, Chief Operating Officer of nVoq. "We are looking forward to supporting Eden Health's successful growth in the Home Health, Hospice and Home Care markets."

ABOUT: Eden Health

Eden Health is a division of EmpRes Healthcare, a 100% Employee Owned Family of Companies providing management and consulting services to rehabilitation and post-acute care centers, assisted and independent living communities and home health, hospice and home care agencies throughout Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming.

ABOUT nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement cycles.

