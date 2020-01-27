Eden Health Welcomes Legacy Home Healthcare of Southern Arizona into its Family

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. and SAFFORD, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 1, 2020, Legacy Home Healthcare of Southern Arizona, serving Greenlee, Graham, and Cochise Counties, has been sold to Eden Health, a 100% employee-owned home services division under the EmpRes Healthcare Family of Companies. This transition includes two Medicare-certified home health agencies located in Sierra Vista and Safford.

"The acquisition of these agencies is the perfect fit into our portfolio. Legacy has been great to work with while we managed their daily operations. Staff at each location already support our core values and demonstrate the dedication to patients that Eden is known for, so the acquisition just makes sense," said Brent Weil, President and CEO of the EmpRes Healthcare Family of Companies.

Both agencies will continue to offer skilled nursing, physical, speech and occupational therapy, medical social services, home health aide care, and private duty services. Over the next 12 months, Eden Health plans to invest in the growth of these agencies to service additional areas in Southern Arizona, with a focus on creating access to quality home health and hospice care for the residents in these communities.

"Our organizations put quality of patient care above everything else we do. I am confident that quality will continue to be at the forefront of our strategy in these communities for years to come," said Jamie Brown, Vice President of Home Services, in a statement announcing the deal. "The acquisition of these two home health agencies will pair nicely with our existing in-home hospice presence in both markets, which will provide a seamless transition from one care setting to the next."

About Eden Health

Eden Health is a division of EmpRes Healthcare, a 100% Employee Owned Family of Companies providing management and consulting services to rehabilitation and post-acute care centers, assisted and independent living communities and home health, hospice and home care agencies throughout Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming.

To find out more about Eden Home Health, please visit www.eden-health.com.

SOURCE Eden Health

Related Links

http://www.eden-health.com

