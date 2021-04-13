Eden Reforestation Projects Celebrates Planting of a Half-Billion Trees in Eight Countries

"We are excited to announce that we have planted more than a half-billion trees in our eight project nations over the last 15 years," announced Eden CEO and Founder Dr. Stephen Fitch. "In our first two years of operation, we planted 415,000 trees – and our acceleration took off from there."

Fitch went onto explain, "The milestone of planting a half-billion trees would not be possible without the over 26,000 full and partial season employees who plant trees in their native countries, the generous donors and corporate partners who support our mission, and of course our U.S.-based Eden team. Altogether we have an extraordinary global network committed to planting trees and alleviating poverty by employing individuals to plant."

Founded in 2005, Eden currently plants approximately 20 million trees a month. More than 230 project sites exist in eight countries including: Nepal, Haiti, Honduras, Madagascar, Kenya, Mozambique, Nicaragua and Indonesia.

Fitch grew up in the Philippines with a love for exploration and nature. An avid diver and outdoor enthusiast, he was shocked to return to his boyhood home in 1997 and find the large-scale environmental destruction that had taken place. The jungles where he used to play had been cut down, the topsoil was eroding into the ocean as a result of deforestation, and the coral reefs he used to explore were being smothered by soil runoff.

"Witnessing this type of ecological destruction in a place I called home left a lasting impression," Fitch said.

That impression would help pave the way for the creation and impact of Eden Reforestation Projects.

"Successful reforestation must present a benefit to the local population," Fitch explained. "It is essential to be committed to and work alongside local villages and communities to achieve a successful and longstanding reforestation effort. Eden Reforestation Projects utilizes an Employ to Plant methodology to benefit the members in the local communities in which we plant. Through steady employment, impoverished people can begin to afford daily necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, and medicine."

As a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, Eden depends on the generous support of individuals, foundations and corporate partners to fulfill their mission. Eden's staff work with its partners to develop creative, tailored partnership models to achieve corporate social responsibility goals while furthering Eden's mission.

"Our partners commit to planting a tree, or a certain number of trees, for each point of sale, service provided or other business model for achieving their goals for corporate social responsibility," Fitch said.

Individuals can help Eden plant trees and save lives by making a donation to Eden Reforestation Projects online at www.edenprojects.org. Individuals also are invited to join Eden's online mailing list for periodic news and updates.

During the month of April – considered Earth Month, with Earth Day occurring April 22 -- donations of up to $40,000 will be doubled in impact, thanks to a generous donor who has agreed to match those donations in support of Eden's mission to plant trees and save lives.

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

