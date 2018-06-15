Eden Roc Inn & Suites in Anaheim Offers Convenient Access to an Array of Disney™ Themed Vacations: Direct Booking for Rooms Available Online Now

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Located near an ever-growing list of Anaheim attractions, Eden Roc Inn & Suites (http://www.edenrocanaheim.com/) is the choice for family vacations as well as a premium destination for a variety of business professionals moving through California. Well known for friendly staff and comfortable rooms, Eden Roc Inn Anaheim frequently offers package deals and special pricing for group travel that is ideally suited to most traveling and vacationing needs.

Spacious Family Suites Inviting Accommodations

With premier access to all of the downtown attractions in Anaheim, California, Eden Roc Inn & Suites is the perfect place to begin a Disney™ family adventure. Located just a block away from the entrance to Disneyland®, Disney's California Adventure Park™ and Downtown Disney District®, families are perfectly positioned to spend the day having fun, while still being able to walk back to their rooms each evening. And with the Convention Center right next door, parents can take in an Auto Show or enjoy one of Anaheim's many music festivals.

The rooms at Eden Roc Inn Anaheim are divided based on size and the requirements of the particular occupant. The Dreamland/Deluxe King is ideal for overnight stays and is a prime choice for business visits, while the Park Place/Double Queen is designed for small family stays. And finally, the Adventurers Suite/Family Suites are where family adventures begin, being large enough to accommodate multiple guests. All three choices include a variety of options, including: comfy king or queen-sized beds, HD television, complimentary Wi-Fi and other household amenities. Handicap accessible rooms are also available upon request.

All of the accommodations at Anaheim are non-smoking to make each stay a pleasant one. Family suites are well-suited for those seeking to explore all of the local Disney™ related attractions.

"At Eden Roc Inn & Suites, we provide maximum comfort to our guests as well as a convenient location that allows them to easily reach all of their vacation destinations or business locations. Family vacations can be complicated affairs with a lot of planning, so we wanted our family suites to be as easy and uncomplicated to book as possible. Go online or give us a call. We love helping our guests plan the most exciting vacation possible — and that always starts with a great room," Kayleen Ferrer, Director of Sales, said.

About Eden Roc Inn & Suites Anaheim

A conveniently located, comfortable hotel, Eden Roc Inn & Suites is next door to the beautiful downtown Anaheim Convention Center. In addition to being located near the most popular Disney™ attractions in California, Eden Roc Inn allows guests access to free hotel parking privileges for some of the best Auto Shows and the largest music convention in the world. Eden Roc Inn & Suites in Anaheim also offers seasonal specials and vacation packages. Learn more about booking a vacation to the Happiest Place on Earth at www.edenrocanaheim.com. Or call directly: 714-663-8700.

