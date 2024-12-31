Eden Unveils the World's First Compounded GLP-1 Rx Gummy

DENVER, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden (tryeden.com) has launched the world's first compounded semaglutide gummy. Designed to deliver the benefits of GLP-1 medications in a convenient, needle-free format, this innovative format reimagines how individuals approach GLP-1 programs in the United States. Eden believes a healthier you means more unforgettable moments. They're tackling America's metabolic health crisis with personalized care and transformative solutions.

This first of its kind GLP-1 gummy provides the same active ingredient as compounded semaglutide, making it easier than ever for individuals to incorporate this medication into their daily routines if prescribed by Eden's network of healthcare providers.

"At Eden, we are committed to making transformative healthcare accessible and convenient," said Josh Khan, President of Eden. "With this first-of-its-kind gummy, we've removed barriers like needles and discomfort, empowering individuals to explore personalized care programs with their healthcare providers to achieve their health goals with a format that fits into their lives."

This gummy is not only a first in its field but also addresses the growing demand for more user-friendly alternatives to traditional medications. Research shows that 76% of individuals prefer oral options over injections. Eden seeks to fulfil their patient's desire for a more palatable, easier option than oral semaglutide droppers.

In addition to the innovative format, Eden connects patients to a network of healthcare providers through a doctor-led weight loss program. Members gain access to 24/7 personalized medical consultations, custom care plans, on-demand workouts, and tailored meal plans to support their metabolic health journey.

"Eden is at the forefront of metabolic health innovation," said Adam McBride, CEO of Eden. "With this gummy format, we're improving access and empowering individuals to take control of their health. It's a game changer."

The compounded semaglutide gummy is available through subscription plans starting at $246 per month. Patients must consult with a licensed physician to determine eligibility for treatment. Visit [ https://www.tryeden.com/treatments/rx-glp-1-gummies] to learn more about this innovative offering and Eden's commitment to expanding access to care.

Eden is a digital health company focused on connecting patients with doctors and licensed compounding pharmacies to deliver personalized metabolic health programs. Trusted by over 50,000 members, Eden's goal is to make healthcare accessible and supportive for individuals seeking to improve how they look, feel, and perform.

