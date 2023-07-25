EDENBRIDGE HEALTH NAMES DAVID LIU PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenbridge Health today announced it has appointed David Liu President and Chief Operating Officer, following a national search. In this newly created position, Mr. Liu will report to Edenbridge Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stephen Gordon and the Edenbridge Board of Directors.

Mr. Liu is a seasoned healthcare veteran who comes to Edenbridge Health with more than 20 years of experience scaling transformative healthcare delivery models. In executive roles at DaVita, ChenMed, and Landmark Health. Mr. Liu led payor-provider partnerships and national expansion, accelerating membership growth and optimizing clinical and central operations. Most recently Mr. Liu served as COO of the Nevada Medical Group at Intermountain Health, where he led the flagship multi-specialty group of more than 70 sites and a network of more than 2,000 providers. Under his leadership, Medicare Advantage membership grew to more than 80,000 members, creating unprecedented access for older adults in underserved areas while also earning gold-medal awards in the "Best of Las Vegas'' categories for Senior-Focused Care and Women's Health.

"David possesses a unique combination of heart, talent and experience that make him the perfect person to join the Edenbridge leadership team as we grow," said Dr. Stephen Gordon, MD, MBA, Edenbridge Founder and CEO. "Our priority is delivering compassionate, quality, comprehensive care to frail older adults of low income. David's experience doing exactly this, while scaling the business and optimizing profitability, will help guide Edenbridge's growth as we expand our services into new markets."

"I am honored to join the world-class team at Edenbridge in transforming our society's relationship with aging," said Mr. Liu. "My vision is that Edenbridge Health will be known as the epicenter of healthcare delivery transformation – attracting talent nationally, serving patients locally and spreading innovation globally. I am looking forward to making this vision a reality by adding fuel to a highly mission-driven culture of excellence."

Before launching his career in healthcare, Mr. Liu worked as part of a multinational team distributing humanitarian aid in Romania. He holds a BA from Princeton University and an MBA from Yale School of Management.

About Edenbridge Health

Edenbridge Health is a mission-focused company founded in 2016 by seasoned geriatricians. Edenbridge partners with community healthcare providers and service organizations to create and operate PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) programs of the highest quality. Through comprehensive, integrated and person-centered care, Edenbridge enables frail older adults to age in the community and lead connected, meaningful lives. Edenbridge is building PACE programs in Washington, D.C. (which opened in 2023) and Baltimore (opening in 2024), and has collaborated on programs in Northern Virginia, South Los Angeles, and Bakersfield, CA. For more information, visit www.edenbridgehealth.org.

