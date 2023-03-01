EDENBRIDGE PACE AT SKYLAND TOWN CENTER, WASHINGTON DC'S FIRST PROGRAM OF ALL-INCLUSIVE CARE FOR THE ELDERLY, NOW OPEN

PACE Provides Nursing Home Alternative To Enable Frail Elderly to Age in Place

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenbridge PACE at Skyland Town Center, Washington D.C.'s first PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), is now open and serving eligible participants residing in zip codes 20019, 20020, and 20032. Edenbridge PACE will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 11th from 2-6pm. For more information or to schedule a tour of the center, please call (571) 622-0555.

The new, state-of-the-art PACE center, located at 2211 Town Center Drive SE, offers participants a central location for medical care, therapies, recreational activities, meals, and more. Most participants live in their own homes with Edenbridge PACE's support, and the program is typically free of charge for participants who are both Medicaid- and Medicare-eligible. Eligible participants must:

be 55 years of age or older;

qualify for nursing facility level of care;

live within our service area;

and be able to live safely within their community with support.

"Our growing team of 20 is eager and ready to serve the vibrant community east of the Anacostia," said Amanda Davis, Executive Director of Edenbridge PACE at Skyland Town Center. "PACE enables frail elders to remain living at home and connected to their community, while receiving the complex care they need. Their loved ones have peace of mind knowing they're happy and safe. It's a win-win!"

Edenbridge PACE at Skyland Town Center is owned by Element Care, a nationally recognized PACE operator, and Edenbridge Health, a geriatrician-led PACE operator. Additional community supporters include The East River Family Strengthening Collaborative, The Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, Capital Caring Health, and The George Washington University Hospital. GW Hospital and its affiliated physicians will collaborate in providing care to the program's participants.

"Elderly residents of the neighborhoods east of the river have spent decades without affordable, comprehensive healthcare," said Reverend Kendrick E. Curry, PhD., senior pastor of the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church and Chair of the Edenbridge PACE Community Advisory Board. "Edenbridge PACE will be life-changing for families here."

About Edenbridge Health

Edenbridge Health is a mission-focused company founded in 2016 by seasoned geriatricians. From long experience and national study of best practices, Edenbridge has complemented the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model with a special focus on supporting participants' personal autonomy and happiness. Through comprehensive, integrated and person-centered care, Edenbridge enables frail elders to age in the community and lead connected, meaningful lives. For more information, visit www.edenbridgehealth.org .

About Element Care

Element Care PACE, founded in 1995, is a non-profit healthcare organization with a mission to provide support and services necessary to allow older adults to remain safe and comfortable in their communities. As one of the largest PACE programs in the country, Element Care PACE delivers innovative medical care to eligible adults 55+ throughout Northeastern Massachusetts. For 28 years, Element Care PACE has enabled thousands of older adults to remain in their homes. For more information on Element Care PACE visit www.elementcare.org

About PACE

The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) is a federal-state program to provide comprehensive care for frail elders. PACE is designed for elders who wish to remain at home rather than being placed in a nursing home.

PACE programs cover all Medicare and Medicaid services. They use an interdisciplinary team including doctors, nurses, home health aides and other providers. Many services are provided in a PACE center, which has medical office space, adult day services, and room for activities. Much of the medical care and support services are provided in participants' homes. The programs have very high satisfaction rates, low rates of hospitalization, and strong health outcomes.

PACE originated almost 50 years ago in San Francisco's On Lok program, which became a national model. PACE is now available in 32 states, serving about 62,000 participants through over 148 sponsoring organizations that run more than 270 PACE centers.

