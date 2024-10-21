Edenesque Launches New Line of Chef-Crafted Plant Milks

BIPOC, LGBTQ and woman-owned mission-based company debuts new line of oat and pistachio milks

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenesque , the visionary chef-crafted, plant-based milk company, launches its highly anticipated debut line. The BIPOC, LGBTQ, and woman-owned business, founded by CEO Leslie Woodward, is a mission-driven company who strives to show that earth-friendly nutritious plant milks—crafted with intention— can be both delicious and regenerative for individuals and their communities. Core to Edenesque's mission is their social project, the Edenesque Food Insecurity Initiative™ , which supports a multi-faceted approach to reduce food insecurity in New York State by partnering with local food insecurity organizations. Edenesque's innovative lineup includes Unsweetened Oat Milk, Barista Blend Oat Milk, and Barista Blend Pistachio Milk. Edenesque is now available at all Whole Foods locations in New York State and Connecticut, select local retailers, all 27 Joe Coffee locations and on November 1st, all products will be available for national shipping via edenesque.com .

WHY IT'S UNIQUE

All of Edenesque's plant milks are chef-crafted to deliver maximum flavor, nutrition, and performance with minimal waste. The brand uses whole ingredients without any fillers, gums, preservatives, or additives – and the highest concentration of oats and nuts of any plant milk on the market today. Its protein and vitamin blends ensure each carton of milk delivers excellent nutrition.

With a strong commitment to community impact central to the brand's mission, each purchase of Edenesque milk supports the Edenesque Food Insecurity Initiative™ , which increases food availability in food-insecure communities in New York State and eliminates the barriers preventing people from accessing food. With the ultimate goal to scale a replicable model across the US, Edenesque partners with Greater Hudson Promise , Columbia County Recovery Kitchen , Long Table Harvest , Big Dream Farm , and Sweet Water Farm to help nourish local communities. In addition the brand aims to uplift its local communities by having inclusive hiring practices, where they work with people with disabilities and justice-involved team members.

PRODUCT INFO

Edenesque's product line up includes a diverse range of oat and pistachio milks, with more products set to launch in 2025. The current product line up includes:

Unsweetened Oat Milk: delicious, nutritious, simple ingredients with flavor first, this plant milk has 5 grams of protein per serving and is an excellent source of Vitamins A & D, and calcium. With no additives and less than 1% sugar, this milk is delicious by the glass, in smoothies, in cereal and baked goods.

delicious, nutritious, simple ingredients with flavor first, this plant milk has 5 grams of protein per serving and is an excellent source of Vitamins A & D, and calcium. With no additives and less than 1% sugar, this milk is delicious by the glass, in smoothies, in cereal and baked goods. Barista Blend Oat Milk : lightly sweetened with coconut nectar, a natural sweetener derived from the sap of coconut palm blossoms, this milk is creamy, full of flavor and creates fantastic foam that's perfect for coffee or tea latte art. It's barista approved, and is also delicious by the glass!

: lightly sweetened with coconut nectar, a natural sweetener derived from the sap of coconut palm blossoms, this milk is creamy, full of flavor and creates fantastic foam that's perfect for coffee or tea latte art. It's barista approved, and is also delicious by the glass! Barista Blend Pistachio Milk: made with coconut nectar, and a higher concentration of pistachios and cashews compared to other plant milks on the market, this milk is deliciously rich in flavor and is extra creamy, frothy and barista approved. Great in coffee and tea, and is also delicious by the glass!

DESIGN

With an innovative packaging design that stands out on the shelf, the cardboard milk carton from Edenesque is a testament to modern artistic expression. Featuring bold, abstract illustrations of human figures in dynamic, dancing shapes, its packaging includes a vibrant color palette, along with the tagline Be the Love™, prominently featured. Included on each carton is a nod to the Edenesque Music Odyssey™ , an evolving Spotify Playlist curated by New York DJs. The Edenesque Music Odyssey™ aims to uplift the local community by spotlighting local emerging New York talent.

The full product line of plant milks ($6.99) is available at Whole Foods markets in New York and Connecticut, select retailers in New York State, all 27 Joe Coffee locations and on November 1st, will be available for national shipping via Edenesque's website . For more information, please visit www.edenesque.com and at @edenesqueplantmilks on Instagram.

ABOUT LESLIE WOODWARD

Leslie Woodward is the CEO and founder of Edenesque , the BIPOC, LGBTQ, woman-owned plant milk company, that aims to advance social justice through nourishing, clean food that promotes well-being and community health. A chef with over two decades of experience, Leslie graduated from Le Cordon Bleu and Culinary Institute of America, and also holds a degree in Holistic Nutrition. Over the years, she has cooked with renowned chefs such as Daniel Boulud and Roy Yamaguchi, worked as a private chef, and served as a culinary instructor at Star Academy and Executive Chef at the President's House at Columbia University.

After her personal journey through childhood trauma and health challenges, the transformational love of her beloved grandmother, and their shared belief in the healing power of food, Leslie was inspired to create a delicious plant-based milk business, rooted in strong values.

Edenesque's signature motto, Be the Love™, signifies that love is actionable, and when compassion meets purpose, transformation is possible. That earth-friendly nutrition, crafted with intention, can be both delicious and regenerative, not just for individuals, but also the community and our world. What began as a one-woman operation in New York farmers markets, has now grown into a mission-driven company that's supported by local communities and available nationwide.

