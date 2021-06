Edenor Informs the Market that on April 26th, 2021, it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. ("edenor" or the "Company"; BYMA/NYSE: EDN), the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina, announces that on April 26th, 2021, it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the '2020 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.edenor.com/en. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2020 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from edenor's Investor Relations office, at [email protected].

For further information, contact:

Leandro Montero – Chief Financial Officer

Federico Mendez – Planning, Control, and Investor Relations Officer

Juan Cruz Mektoubdjian – Investor Relations VP

Edenor Building

Av. Del Libertador 6363

(C1428CABA)

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Phone: +54 (11) 4346 5000

ir.edenor.com/en

[email protected]

SOURCE Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)

Related Links

http://ir.edenor.com/en