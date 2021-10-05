Edenred Benefits Launches "Edenred Guaranteed Rides", a Program to Provide Employees with More Transportation Choices and Less Stress

A sure-fire way for clients to get to where they need to go, by providing them with alternative modes of transportation. Tweet this

Reimbursement for public transportation, taxi, rental car, or rideshare is available for up to $25 per claim or $50 per month. Employees can file up to two claims per month. The claims must be submitted within 30 days of the trip date, and employees will receive a reimbursement check in the mail.

Ed Fleischmann, CEO at Edenred Benefits, says "Life does not always go as planned especially during these times of uncertainty. We're excited to launch a new feature that helps our clients get to where they need to be. With this digital, innovative solution, we want to make employees travel as simple as possible by giving them access to reliable and safe alternative transportation choices. Guaranteed Rides is another way we offer the best commuting solutions in the marketplace."

Another popular feature we have available for businesses is our new Transit and Parking Flex program. Launched earlier this year, this solution was designed for people who accumulated high balances on their pre-tax commuter transit accounts as a result to not commuting. With many people working from home, the IRS does not allow pre-tax dollars to be refunded but can be used interchangeably for transit and parking.

Transit and Parking Flex, like all Edenred programs, gives complete control to employers. They can decide whether to turn this feature on or not. If enabled, all employees using prepaid cards will have access.

Edenred Benefits has also developed micromobility transportation options to help companies and their employees. We continue to bring on new partners to provide more selection to our clients along with discounts for rides on mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. Micromobility transportation is not eligible for pre-tax benefits currently. However, employers can offer this benefit for their employees and take advantage of exclusive discounts Edenred Benefits negotiates with partners.

About Edenred

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 50 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2020, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.E., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

