Edenred Commuter Benefit Solutions Provides The Services Needed To Comply With The Commuter Law In Washington, D.C.

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenred Commuter Benefit Solutions offers the programs and support to ensure that Washington, D.C. businesses are in compliance with the city's commuter law.

Recent news from the Department of Employment Services in DC stated that beginning November 14th, D.C. employers who are not in compliance with the law will be subject to fines1.

Edenred Commuter Benefit Solutions is reminding employers that if they have any questions about compliance, now is the time to seek out experts to help without having to worry about costly violations.

"Local businesses need to make sure they are in full compliance with the D.C. commuter law, which went into effect in January 2016," said Larissa Lazaro, Director of Sales for Edenred Commuter Benefit Solutions. "We work with many businesses in the D.C. area and are very familiar with the law. We can help businesses with basic questions or to assist with setting up a fully compliant pre-tax benefit program if that's what they need."

Edenred Commuter Benefit Solutions, the nation's only comprehensive commuter benefit solutions provider and number one resource for commuter savings, provides commuter benefits solutions to more than 12,000 employers and 1.9 million employees across the country, while also working with more than 50 third-party administrators. The company offers a one-stop total solution experience that delivers both employer and employee-based commuter pre-tax benefits programs. Edenred Commuter Benefit Solutions also partners with more than 350 transit agencies, hundreds of bike shops and 5,000 parking locations.

The D.C. commuter law covers businesses with 20 or more employees and went into effect Jan. 1, 2016. The law mandates employers to provide one of three options to cover commuting costs for employees.

The first option is an employee-paid, pre-tax benefit where an employee can set aside up to $265 tax-free funds every month for commutes and use the money for public transit and other qualified transportation. The employer only has to pay for the administrative costs of this program.

The second is an employer-paid direct benefit where the business supplies a transit pass or reimburses for vanpool expenses.

The third option is for the employer to provide transportation at no cost to employees.

Edenred Commuter Benefit Solutions can help businesses decide the option that is best for them and their employees. Their programs are designed for national organizations, large and medium-sized companies and small business. Each program offers a full range of products for employees and specialized commuter benefits support and service for employees and employers. Avoid potential penalties and contact us today!

About Edenred Commuter Benefit Solutions

Edenred Commuter Benefit Solutions' mission is to make tax-free commuter benefits an essential part of employee benefits packages nationwide.

With our premier solution offerings, Commuter Check, a nationwide commuter benefits program for employers, and Wired Commute, a private label program for third party administrators, ECBS can provide a one-stop total solution experience.

We serve more than 12,000 employers representing over 1.9 million employees, including many Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies. We also maintain partnerships with over 50 national third-party administrators, more than 350 transit agencies, hundreds of bike shops, and over 5,000 parking locations.

You can learn more about Edenred Commuter Benefit Solutions by visiting www.commuterbenefits.com. Follow Edenred Commuter Benefits on Twitter: www.twitter.com/commuterbenefit

About the Edenred Group

Edenred, the global leader in payment solutions for the working world, connects 830,000 corporate clients, 47 million employee users and 1.7 million partner merchants across 46 countries. Thanks to its global technology platform, the Group managed 2.5 billion transactions in 2018, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards, and representing more than €28 billion in business volume.

Edenred's 8,500 staff are driven by a commitment to improving employees' quality of life, increasing companies' efficiency and boosting merchants' revenues. They achieve this through three business lines:

- Employee Benefits (food, meals, well-being, leisure, culture and human services)

- Fleet & Mobility Solutions (fuel, tolls, maintenance and business travel)

- Complementary Solutions, including Corporate Payment Services (virtual payment cards, identified wire transfers and supplier payments), Incentives & Rewards (gift cards and platforms, and incentive programs), and Public Social Programs.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and MSCI Europe.

For more information: www.edenred.com

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.A., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

1 Each month that the business is not in compliance could mean a $100 fine for each employee not covered for the first offense. Future offenses include $200 per employee for the second offense, $400 per employee for the third offense, and $800 for each subsequent offense.

