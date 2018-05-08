EDENS and AMC Theatres® Bring Reimagined Movie Entertainment to Park Road Shopping Center

"EDENS is very glad to be working with AMC to bring great movie theatre entertainment to this neighborhood," says Lyle Darnall, Managing Director of EDENS. "This has been an active theatre since 1964, and we know the Charlotte community values that history. We have great local retail partners, and now – with AMC – we are bringing the complementary, elevated entertainment this community deserves."

The theatre will undergo a period of renovations, which will incorporate new design elements and movie-going amenities, including the wildly popular AMC Signature Recliner seating. The renovations will also give the theatre a completely refreshed look and feel, while preserving the historic nature of the building.

Park Road was originally built in 1956 and was acquired by EDENS in 2011. With nearly 400,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, AMC will join other Park Road local and national retailers, such as Shake Shack, Midwood Smokehouse, Blackhawk Hardware, Flour Shop, CAVA, J. Crew Mercantile and Suarez Bakery. EDENS also owns and operates a number of other successful retail community gathering places in the area, including Atherton Mill, Kenilworth Commons and Myers Park.

AMC Park Terrace 6 is slated to open in early 2019.

About EDENS

EDENS develops, owns and operates community shopping centers in primary markets across the country. The company has built an institutional-quality portfolio of more than 125 retail places. EDENS has regional headquarters in Washington, DC, Boston, Columbia, Atlanta, Miami and Dallas. For additional information about the company and its retail real estate portfolio, visit www.edens.com.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC (NYSE: AMC) is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying more plush power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty program, web site and smart phone apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 22 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States, including the top three markets (NY, LA, Chicago). Through its Odeon subsidiary AMC operates in 14 European countries and is the # 1 theatre chain in Italy, Spain, Sweden, Finland and the Baltic States. www.amctheatres.com.

