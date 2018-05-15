EDENS Announces New Restaurant and Vibrant Uptown Park Modernization

"We know Uptown Park serves as a dynamic destination for the best shopping and dining available in the city," said Tom Kiler, Managing Director at EDENS. "Every new retail shop and restaurant will enhance our current offering, while updating Uptown Park's aesthetic will create a fresh and better-connected environment for our current and future retail partners, locals and visitors, alike."

Flower Child, an Arizona-based health food concept, is the first new restaurant with plans to open this summer.

"We are excited to partner with EDENS and bring Flower Child's health-food menu to Houston and have found the perfect location at Uptown Park," said Sam Fox, President of Fox Restaurant Concepts. "Wellness-conscious guests will find satisfaction in our natural and organic foods that are locally sourced and served quickly with a smile."

The extensive redevelopment plans are focused on utilizing the abundant outdoor space to maximize areas for guests to unwind and socialize. The addition of trellises will span the property and provide shaded walkways that will connect the buildings, while outdoor conversation areas equipped with wireless internet will provide meeting and lounging spots. Common areas throughout the property will also be refreshed and enhanced with art to create a cohesive destination for the community to enjoy.

"We are working diligently to infuse the diversity and personality found across Houston at Uptown Park, so visitors can expect collaborations with artists, events with local charities and experiences that highlight Houston's position as a global, first-class city," continued Kiler.

While renovations are completed, all retailers, restaurants and services at Uptown Park will remain open, including Araya Chocolate, Belvedere, Bill Walker Clothier, Café Express, Carrie Ann, Caruggi's, Ceron Hair Studio, Crave Cupcakes, Drybar, E*Trade, Elizabeth Anthony, Embajadores Fine Cigars, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, Executive Baskets, Francesca's, Gittings Portraiture, High Gloss, Lewis Jewelers, Linda's Couture Alterations, LOFT, Longoria Collection, Lucho Boutique, M Penner, McCormick & Schmick's, Potbelly Sandwich Works, Songkran Thai Kitchen, Starbucks Coffee, The Tasting Room, Top Drawer Lingerie, Uptown Park Dental, Uptown Sushi and Utopia Plastic Surgery & Medspa.

About EDENS

EDENS develops, owns and operates community shopping centers in primary markets across the country. The company has built an institutional-quality portfolio of more than 125 retail places. EDENS has regional headquarters in Washington, DC, Boston, Columbia, Atlanta, Miami and Dallas. For additional information about the company and its retail real estate portfolio, visit www.edens.com.

About Uptown Park

From artisan makers and contemporary designer collections to neighborhood eateries and buzzy wine bars with homegrown and international flair, Uptown Park lives up to its name—and its high-energy locale. Nestled in the heart of Houston's most fashionable address, this lush, open-air social haven welcomes local urbanites, upward-bound professionals and global tourists alike to mix it up in a newly transformed destination where big-city culture meets southern hospitality. Meet friends at a fun tasting event or trunk show. Savor your favorite craft beer to the sounds of live music. Stroll the shady walkways, window shop and soak in our friendly Uptown vibe. Uptown Park speaks a new language: yours.

