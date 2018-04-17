EDENS Announces Relocation of D.C. Headquarters at Union Market's Streetfest

"We are grateful for the way in which this community has embraced EDENS for the last 10 years. The Union Market community inspires innovation of thought and opportunity, which in turn drives our team to do their very best work. We are moving to one of the most creative places in our nation's capital," said Jodie W. McLean, CEO of EDENS. McLean's remarks speak to the 1200+ jobs created and more than 50 new businesses launched within the Union Market District since 2012, 15 of which are minority-owned, 18 women-owned. The location is six minutes from the U.S. Capitol and within walking distance to NoMa–Gallaudet U station metro station, as well as numerous retail, food and residential amenities.

Relocating from Bethesda, MD, the 12,000 square foot LEED-certified office space will be the new home for nearly 100 EDENS employees. The ground floor is open to the public and designed to be a social space for work and leisure: A bookstore and café has been created in partnership with local businesses Politics & Prose and The Village Café. This will be the first location for The Village Café, a casual cafe founded by Ward 7 and 8 residents and graduates of the not-for-profit BrainFood program. This gathering place will also act as a workshop, board room and retail research lab for EDENS to engage with the community.

In her statement issued to the Union Market District on April 7, Mayor Muriel Bowser states: "The Union Market District that we know today, began more than 200 years ago as the Centre Market. It serves as a great unifier for D.C. – connecting people from a variety of backgrounds. Currently, Union Market District is home to a diverse group of vendors and shops that showcase the vibrancy of our city."

EDENS employees will join a creative workforce which is influencing and driving the Washington, D.C. economy. Those businesses include local, national and international brands Huge, Venga, Advoc8, New Columbia Solar, Creative Theory, D.C. United, Sensis, Good Fight Media, TaKorean, Reading Partners, Rana Labs, Hydroviv and Dolcezza.

