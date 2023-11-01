EDENS Appoints Kelly Nagel as Head of Residential

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDENS, a nationally recognized owner, operator and developer of retail and mixed-use real estate assets, announced today that Kelly Nagel has been named Head of Residential. In this new role, Kelly will oversee strategy related to the incorporation of residential components into the company's portfolio of mixed-use developments.

"As EDENS continues to create great places that serve as the center of community life, we value strategic multifamily expertise on our team," said Jodie McLean, CEO of EDENS. "With her extensive background in multifamily operations, development and investment, Kelly brings the experience needed to guide our efforts. We welcome her leadership on our team."

Prior to joining EDENS, Nagel founded and served as the managing partner of Residy, a multifamily investment management platform, and was responsible for acquisitions and asset management of the venture's investment portfolio. As a regional vice president at Aimco Apartment Homes, she was responsible for the company's east coast investments including acquisitions, developments, redevelopments and construction. Kelly started her commercial real estate career at Regency Centers, where she was responsible for the financial underwriting of retail acquisitions and developments for multiple markets.

"EDENS is a leader in world-class retail and mixed-use placemaking. I have always respected and admired the company and Jodie's vision," said Nagel. "Joining EDENS with my multifamily expertise is an incredible opportunity to work with a talented team and enrich communities across the country."

Kelly is a ULI Global Trustee, former chair of ULI Americas' Women's Leadership, and a leader of the Urban Development Bronze Council. She has an MBA from UNC–Chapel Hill and a BS in Business & Accounting from Washington & Lee, where she serves on advisory boards for both business schools. Kelly will report to Bill Caldwell, EDENS' Chief Development Officer.

"Bringing on Kelly solidifies our in-house placemaking expertise in support of EDENS' whole-project mindset, as we consider our places thoughtfully in the communities we build," said Caldwell.

About EDENS:
EDENS purpose is to enrich community through human engagement. We are the owner, developer and steward of a nationally leading portfolio of more than 100 open-air retail and mixed-use places in high-growth markets coast to coast. We design our places to achieve 3.5 trips per week and five hours of dwell time, reaching over 15 million people daily. For additional information about the company and its real estate portfolio, visit www.edens.com and follow @WeAreEDENS.

