EDENS South Bay to Launch “DOToberfest” Celebration in October

"We're excited to introduce this signature event to the local Dorchester community in a traditional New England fall setting," said Brad Dumont, EDENS Managing Director. "Because EDENS' mission is to enrich community, we want DOToberfest to be a catalyst that sparks conversations around the heart and soul of this Boston neighborhood."

In addition to participating South Bay retail partners, it will feature a craft beer and wine garden, local artisanal food including food trucks, live music and entertainment, a farmers market, children's games and crafts, lawn games, and artisan vendors. Loyal Companion will sponsor a pet adoption throughout the month.

The event will occur every Thursday through Sunday (October 3 – 27):

3 – 7 PM on Thursdays and Friday

10 AM – 5 PM on Saturdays and Sundays

DOToberfest will be held at Jan Karski Way in the parking lot across from 110 Grill. For more information, visit bostonsouthbay.com and follow @bostonsouthbay #DOToberfest

