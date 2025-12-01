EDERA BRINGS PRODUCTION-GRADE WORKLOAD ISOLATION TO FEDERAL MARKET

The Hardened Runtime Company Joins AWS GovCloud and Partners with Carahsoft to Deliver Secure-by-Design Solutions for Federal Initiatives

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edera, the hardened runtime company, today announced its availability on AWS GovCloud (U.S.) and a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. This move gives Federal agencies, defense contractors and companies serving the Government sector the ability to use Edera's hardened container runtime platform while adhering to the strictest compliance requirements, including GovRAMP, DoD and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) High baseline standards. Carahsoft will serve as Edera's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract.

You Can't Spell FEDERAL Without EDERA

Federal agencies and their contractors face an impossible choice between operational efficiency and security when deploying containerized workloads in production environments. Traditional solutions force organizations to compromise performance or implement complex configurations that burden IT teams while leaving production workloads vulnerable. Edera eliminates this trade-off by delivering the world's first secure-by-design container and AI solution that provides production-grade workload isolation without performance penalties in service provider cloud and edge compute environments.

"Federal agencies require the highest levels of security without sacrificing the agility that modern cloud-native architectures provide," said Emily Long, CEO and Co-Founder of Edera. "Our partnership with Carahsoft and availability on AWS GovCloud (US) ensures that government organizations can deploy our isolation technology through trusted channels while meeting their most stringent compliance requirements."

Industry Leaders Recognize Edera's Federal Impact

Jon Ceanfaglione, Chief Architect for IBM Federal, commented: "The federal government's move toward cloud-native architectures requires security solutions that don't compromise on performance or operational simplicity. Edera's approach to workload isolation represents a fundamental breakthrough that addresses the core challenges federal IT leaders face when balancing security requirements with mission needs. This technology will be transformative for agencies looking to securely modernize their infrastructure."

Rob Gil, Board Advisor to Edera and Federal Architect for Okta, added: "Having worked extensively with federal agencies on their digital transformation, identity security, and application security, I've seen firsthand the security holes that traditional containerization introduces. Edera's secure-by-design approach eliminates the inherent vulnerabilities of shared architectures and moves isolation to the hardware. In 2025, container escapes should be a thing of the past. With Edera this may finally become a reality. This is the kind of security innovation our trusted institutions need."

"With this new partnership, Carahsoft streamlines the procurement of Edera's enterprise-grade technology solutions for Government agencies seeking to improve security posture," said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for Open Source and DevSecOps Solutions at Carahsoft. "Alongside our reseller partners, we look forward to delivering Edera's solutions that embed security directly into container and AI workloads, rather than merely detecting attacks."

Compliance Support and GovCloud Readiness

Edera's presence on AWS GovCloud gives government customers a straightforward path to deploy secure workloads and enables federal customers to:

Deploy secure-by-design container workloads in a GovRAMP, FedRAMP, or DISA Impact Level environments

Maintain compliance with federal security requirements without architectural changes

Leverage existing Authority to Operate (ATO) processes for faster deployment

Access comprehensive security controls built into the platform architecture

Edera's expansion into the federal market affirms its commitment to supporting the security and compliance needs of government agencies, defense contractors, and companies servicing the federal government.

The company's approach treats each container like a virtual machine guest, with no shared kernel state or reliance on software isolation between containers. This architecture provides comprehensive coverage of NIST SP 800-190 container security controls, eliminating container escapes and lateral movement – two of the biggest container security risks identified in NIST 800-190. The platform automatically enforces least privilege and security function isolation at the hypervisor level.

Proven Technology with Strategic Investment Backing

Edera's product has been recognized with the "Best Product" award in CyberScoop's prestigious Cyber 50 awards, highlighting the solution's transformative impact on cloud security and its readiness to serve the most demanding federal environments. The team also welcomed Rob Gil, Sr. Director, Federal Architecture at Okta and a public sector and security industry expert, as a board advisor.

Edera recently completed a $15 million Series A funding round led by M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, with participation from Mantis VC and In-Q-Tel (IQT), bringing total funding to $20 million.

If you are attending AWS Re:Invent this week, please join Edera at House of Kube on Monday, December 1 at 7:00 PM PT. Register here .

About Edera

Edera is defining the hardened runtime category to help enterprises move fast without breaking things. The company's production-grade sandboxing technology provides true architectural isolation that prevents data breaches at the last line of defense before hardware. By eliminating attack surfaces and stopping threats before they can be attempted, Edera transforms security from a detection-heavy discipline that generates alert fatigue into a prevention-first approach that enables innovation. Learn more at www.edera.dev .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for DevSecOps, Open Source, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

