eDesign Interactive Launches Bold, Gamified Website for Sour Jacks® Candy Brand

eDesign Interactive unveiled a bold new website for Sour Jacks® to energize the brand's digital presence, capture Gen Z attention, and turn candy lovers into active brand participants.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service digital agency eDesign Interactive has launched a bold and immersive website experience for Sour Jacks®, the sweet-and-sour candy brand known for its mouth-puckering wedges and electric personality.

The redesigned website was crafted to connect with Gen Z through interactivity, gamified elements, and a flavor-packed visual experience that reflects the edgy spirit of the product.

The new site is an invitation to play, explore, and engage. With glitch effects, 3D animations, and a retro-gaming vibe, the site creates a digital world that mirrors the brand's intensity and fun.

Key features of the new site include:

Gamified User Experience: The site features a "Play Mode," where visitors can chase candy in a retro, Pac-Man-inspired game — turning passive browsing into an interactive experience.

Immersive 3D Visuals: From spinning product packages to glowing neon animations, every element is designed to bring Sour Jacks®' tangy flavors to life onscreen.

Gen Z-Centric Design: Tapping into the nostalgia of early gaming culture and the sensibilities of today's digital-native consumers, the site is energetic, quirky, and shareable.

Interactive Brand Storytelling: The "Way of the Wedge" manifesto and glitchy navigation reinforce the brand's rebellious identity, encouraging visitors to embrace their sour side.

Community Engagement: Features like "Join the Jacks" and the #SpotTheSour social feed invite users to become part of the Sour Jacks® world, with UGC and location-based candy finders creating continuous touchpoints.

"Sour Jacks has such a strong personality, and we wanted the site to reflect that energy in every pixel," said Vincent Mazza, Managing Partner at eDesign.

"Our goal was to create more than a website. We wanted an experience that leaves a lasting impression: something fun, unexpected, and a little sour in the best way possible."

The launch of the new website marks a bold step forward in how Sour Jacks® connects with fans online, offering not just a product but also an experience that sticks.

Since its launch, the brand has experienced a surge in site engagement, interactions, and fan-generated content, solidifying Sour Jacks' position as a favorite among flavor seekers and digital adventurers.

Discover how eDesign Interactive crafts engaging brand experiences at edesigninteractive.com .

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. Founded in 2004 with a team of 50+ talented individuals fueled by passion, artistic flair, and unconventional ideas, eDesign combines creativity with strategic insight to help brands connect meaningfully with their audiences.

About Sour Jacks

Sour Jacks delivers a unique sweet-and-sour punch with every bite, thanks to its signature wedge-shaped candy. Known for its fun, energetic flavor and bold attitude, Sour Jacks is the go-to candy for consumers who crave something tangy, different, and totally unforgettable.

