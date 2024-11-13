EDETEK Recognized as the highest Major Contender in Everest Group's 2024 Clinical Data and Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDETEK, Inc., a leading global provider of specialized software and services for the biopharma, devices, and diagnostics industries, is proud to announce its recognition as the highest Major Contender in Everest Group's 2024 Clinical Data and Analytics (CD&A) Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for assessing the market impact and vision & capability of service providers. EDETEK's inclusion as the highest Major Contender highlights its significant contributions and capabilities in the clinical data and analytics space.

"We are honored with this prestigious recognition by Everest Group in their 2024 PEAK Matrix® Assessment," said Dr. Shakthi Kumar, Chief Strategy and Business Officer at EDETEK. "This acknowledgment underscores recent advancements in our capabilities, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), and our commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality solutions for our client sponsors that drive efficiency and excellence in clinical trials. Our CONFORM™ platform continues to set new standards in the industry, and this recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

"The increasing complexity of clinical trials, driven by data proliferation and the rise of decentralized and hybrid trial designs, is prompting sponsors to adopt unified clinical data and analytics platforms, for effective data management and informed decision-making. In response, platform providers are enhancing their end-to-end data and analytics capabilities, while incorporating AI and generative AI use cases throughout the data and analytics value chain, to automate routine tasks, generate insights, and strengthen quality and risk management," Said Nisarg Shah, Practice Director at Everest Group.

"EDETEK's CONFORM platform is scalable and flexible, and offers comprehensive data and analytics capabilities, including robust data integration capabilities. With many use cases in development and production stage, it also demonstrates a strong focus on AI. These capabilities, complemented by excellent client and project management, have helped it earn a Major Contender position in Everest Group's Life Sciences Clinical Data and Analytics (D&A) Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

"With the increasing emphasis on sponsor oversight, coupled with fragmented and siloed data sources, the need for a unified clinical data and analytics platform is more pronounced. Platform providers are striving to continuously improve their capabilities, leveraging next-generation technologies such as AI and generative AI, to deliver a truly interoperable platform that provides real-time actionable insights," Said Manu Aggarwal, Partner at Everest Group. "EDETEK's strong end-to-end data and analytics capabilities, along with its responsiveness to clients and a scalable platform, have earned it recognition as a Major Contender position in Everest Group's Life Sciences Clinical Data and Analytics (D&A) Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

EDETEK's CONFORM™ platform is a robust, purpose-built software solution designed to significantly enhance the speed and quality of clinical trial execution. It offers near-real-time capabilities to connect, collect, and consume clinical trial data, supporting automated generation of regulatory datasets, advanced visualization, and analytics, all while adhering to industry standards and regulations. electronic data capture (EDC) systems, clinical assessment platforms, labs, genomic databases, and imaging platforms. These features ensure high levels of data standardization and conformance, simplifying data aggregation and analysis, and ultimately boosting efficiency and precision in data management for complex trials.

About EDETEK, Inc. Founded in 2009, EDETEK is an innovative clinical solutions company that provides high-quality technology platforms and related clinical services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. With over 450 employees on four continents, EDETEK's commitment to excellence remains unwavering as it serves over 100 biopharmaceutical companies.

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

