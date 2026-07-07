EDETEK to Support the FDA's Real-Time Clinical Trials Initiative with Its R&D Cloud and Sponsor Partnership Program

Offering a Near-Real-Time, AI-Enabled R&D Cloud and End-to-End Sponsor Partnerships to Help Advance Continuous, Data-Driven Regulatory Oversight in Early-Phase Clinical Development

PRINCETON, N.J., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDETEK today announced the launch of a sponsor partnership program designed to help life sciences organizations prepare for and participate in the FDA's Real-Time Clinical Trials (RTCT) initiative, including the Agency's AI-Enabled Optimization of Early-Phase Clinical Trials Pilot Program. Leveraging its AI-enabled R&D Cloud platform, EDETEK will work alongside sponsors to support continuous clinical data visibility, enabling more proactive regulatory engagement, faster decision-making, and enhanced patient protection throughout clinical development.

Figure 1. EDETEK's AI-enabled R&D Cloud and Sponsor Partnership Program help sponsors advance Real-Time Clinical Trial readiness through near-real-time data visibility, continuous safety and efficacy signal monitoring, and regulatory-grade governance.

The FDA's RTCT initiative signals a significant evolution in how clinical studies may be monitored and reviewed, shifting from periodic submissions toward continuous, data-driven oversight. As biopharmaceutical companies explore new approaches to accelerating development while maintaining rigorous standards of safety and quality, they increasingly require trusted partners capable of enabling scalable regulatory collaboration and timely access to validated clinical insights.

Built on EDETEK's proven metadata-driven, event-based R&D Cloud architecture, the platform is designed to support one of the RTCT model's core requirements: continuous delivery of pre-defined safety and efficacy signals to regulators as studies progress. By unifying data capture, standardization, and governance within a single environment, EDETEK helps sponsors move beyond fragmented, batch-oriented workflows and toward a more connected clinical development model.

"Real-time clinical trials represent one of the most meaningful shifts in how new medicines can be developed and reviewed, and we believe deeply in the promise it holds for patients," said Jian Chen, Chief Executive Officer at EDETEK. "We are honored to support the FDA's vision, and we are committed to giving sponsors the infrastructure and partnership they need to make continuous regulatory visibility a practical reality without compromising data integrity, trial independence, or patient safety. This is exactly the kind of purpose-driven innovation EDETEK was built for."

The EDETEK R&D Cloud provides a unified environment for clinical operations, data management, biostatistics, analytics, and regulatory oversight. Its near-real-time processing framework continuously prepares incoming study data through automated CDISC conformance checks, FDA-aligned validation workflows, and complete lineage tracking, helping ensure that information remains review-ready and traceable throughout the development lifecycle.

EDETEK's AI and agentic AI capabilities, including BioStat.AI and Ensemble AI Managed Services, extend the platform with human-supervised risk surveillance, anomaly detection, protocol-adherence monitoring, and audit-trail intelligence. Operating within a risk-based Computer Software Assurance framework and 21 CFR Part 11-compliant controls, these capabilities help sponsors identify emerging safety, quality, and operational risks earlier in the study lifecycle. Regulatory-facing dashboards provide visibility into Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) and Quality Tolerance Limits (QTLs), translating evolving clinical data into actionable insights that support continuous oversight and informed decision-making.

"Real-time trials require more than technology; they require a new operating model for collaboration among sponsors, regulators, and technology partners," said Dr. Shakthi Kumar, Chief Strategy & Business Officer at EDETEK. "Our partnership model is designed around a clear division of roles: the sponsor brings the science and leads engagement with the FDA, while EDETEK provides the validated platform, AI-enabled oversight, and human-in-the-loop discipline regulators expect. Together, we can help make continuous oversight feasible, repeatable, and scalable across a sponsor's clinical portfolio."

Under EDETEK's sponsor partnership model, sponsors retain full ownership of their science, clinical strategy, FDA engagement, blinding decisions, and safety oversight. EDETEK works with sponsors to define and operationalize the safety and efficacy signals designated for real-time reporting, providing the technology and services required to capture, standardize, validate, and present those signals throughout the study. Participation in the RTCT initiative is determined solely by the FDA.

In addition to its functional capabilities, the platform delivers enterprise-grade governance with GxP-aligned controls, inspection readiness, comprehensive audit trails, and robust security. The environment is supported by certifications including ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 27017, and ISO 42001. Open integration capabilities enable organizations to connect internal and third-party systems and create a connected R&D ecosystem without disrupting existing workflows.

Because RTCT depends on timely, trusted, and interoperable data, fragmented technology environments can become a significant operational constraint. EDETEK addresses this challenge by unifying data acquisition, standardization, statistical analysis, AI-enabled surveillance, and regulatory reporting within a single governed environment, helping sponsors reduce complexity while maintaining continuous regulatory readiness.

EDETEK's R&D Cloud and its RTCT sponsor partnership program are available immediately to global clinical trial sponsors, biotechnology companies, and CRO partners pursuing early-phase, AI-enabled clinical development.

About EDETEK

EDETEK is a leading provider of AI-driven R&D platforms for life sciences, delivering cloud-native environments that unify operations, data, analytics, and governance across the product development lifecycle. By combining advanced technology, domain expertise, and a growing portfolio of AI and agentic AI capabilities, EDETEK enables organizations to streamline operations, improve data quality, strengthen regulatory readiness, and transform data into actionable intelligence. From early research through clinical development and regulatory submission, EDETEK empowers innovators to bring new treatments to patients faster, with greater efficiency, confidence, and compliance.

Disclaimers: References to the FDA's Real-Time Clinical Trials initiative and the AI-Enabled Optimization of Early-Phase Clinical Trials Pilot Program describe FDA programs and do not imply FDA endorsement, sponsorship, or selection of EDETEK or any sponsor. Statements regarding future capabilities, benefits, and outcomes are forward-looking and subject to change; actual results may vary.

SOURCE EDETEK, Inc.