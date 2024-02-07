EDETEK Unveils AI-Supported Clinical Informatics and Data Management Ecosystem

Oral Presentation at the 2024 SCOPE Conference Outlines Unique Technology to Orchestrate Clinical Research Trials

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDETEK Inc., a leading global provider of modern clinical technology solutions and services for the biopharmaceutical industry and contract research organizations, announced that it will lead an oral presentation entitled, "From Data Chaos to Real-Time Quality." The presentation will take place on Tuesday, February 13, at 10:15am EST, during the 2024 annual Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE) in Orlando FL. This presentation will be led by Munther Baara, Vice President, EDETEK, and Craig Lipset, Clinical Innovation Partners.

Sponsors face many challenges that impede access to data, aggregation of data from disparate sources, and the sheer volume of data when executing clinical trials. Effective tools are needed to progress from disarray and chaos to clarity, efficiency, and quality insights. Further, a new wave of AI-powered technology can supercharge operational efficiencies, leading to reduced cycle times, removal of data ingestion barriers and data aggregation challenges, in turn, reducing costs while preserving data quality.

"Clinical data lives in silos. This can create chaos for stakeholders because they may not be aware of the status of their studies. Project managers or the study teams say 'my study is green. Everything's perfect.' Then six months down the road, when they conduct the first data monitoring committee (DMC) or the first interim analysis, the study suddenly becomes yellow, if not red, because this is the first time that they have put the data together," said Munther Baara, Vice President, Product Strategy & Innovation, EDETEK.

To address the chaos, sponsors need solutions that can connect to any source and collect data in an automated fashion. These solutions should be adaptable, configurable, and flexible to aggregate and conform data to any standards and provide the ability to visualize and analyze that data in a meaningful way. EDETEK's CONFORM platform meets this need.

The Analytics and Data Review component of the system (CONFORM IQ) features numerous configurable interfaces for data managers, medical monitors, data scientists, biostatisticians, and third parties to collaborate effectively in a unified environment for comprehensive data reviews. Key features include proactive subject level safety reviews and early signal detection leading to improved quality assessments from start to finish. CONFORM IQ delivers risk assessment and improved quality throughout the clinical trial.

"We are reimagining how clinical data review and analytics will be conducted by introducing 'Chat.IQ,' a generative AI solution to CONFORM IQ that enables stakeholders to ask any questions about their data to make the invisible visible," said Baara.

Conducting Your Symphony

The variety and volume of complex data continues to grow exponentially, and sponsors need the best conductor to orchestrate successful trial execution. Through the power of EDETEK's CONFORM™ platform, sponsors can reduce the cycle time of clinical trial execution through its ability to connect, conform, collect, and consume clinical data.

"This is the perfect time to leverage AI to make data visualization easier and more accessible for study teams," said Craig Lipset, Clinical Innovation Partners. "Research sponsors and CRO teams need access to predictive modeling from CONFORM's chat.IQ to deliver actionable insights across disconnected data. Bringing together data with intelligence is the path to improve trial conduct and success."

About CONFORM

EDETEK's CONFORM™ platform has emerged as a transformative business and technical solution for increasingly complex clinical trials. It creates an end-to-end digital interoperable ecosystem to rapidly orchestrate the movement, evaluation, and submission of clinical research data through a seamless and transparent experience for all stakeholders.

The EDETEK CONFORM™ Platform provides sponsors the ability to transfer large volumes of data in near real-time and delivers expandable storage capacity, flexible workflows with transformations, mappings, search, and flagging capabilities. CONFORM™ also ensures full data lineage, monitoring, and improved quality, due to proactive monitoring of data acquisitions and the ability for multiple stakeholders to quickly access and review data. It performs secure data exchange while maintaining HIPPA, 21 CFR Part 11 and GDPR compliance.

About EDETEK

Founded in 2009, EDETEK is an innovative clinical solutions company that provides high-quality technology platforms and related clinical services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Employing over 470 professionals across four continents, EDETEK's commitment to excellence remains unwavering as it collaborates with over 100 biopharmaceutical companies.

Learn more at http://www.edetek.com

