Edgar Ortega Joins Kindle Communications as Vice President, Business Development

CHICAGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindle Communications, a leader in live events, corporate communications and digital solutions, has announced the recent addition of Edgar Ortega as Vice President, Business Development.

"Edgar's experiential and events expertise, combined with an outstanding track record in business development, made him a powerful candidate for Kindle," said Colette May, Partner at Kindle Communications. "We are delighted to have him join our team."

Ortega will be charged with targeting new business opportunities and activating his deep understanding of brands and their target audiences to help clients achieve their program goals.

"This is a strategic move that will enable us to grow our business and position us as a resource and thought leader to new clients," May said. "Edgar will focus primarily on securing and onboarding new clients and will collaborate with the broader client services and production team to deliver our services so that he can focus on continuing to generate new business."

Ortega comes to Kindle with 15+ years in the experiential and events industry, both as an executive producer and as a new business development manager. Most recently, he led new business efforts for Agency EA. He brings a breadth of experience and understanding of audiences in the technology, retail, hospitality, healthcare and finance sectors.

"Kindle has such strong, longstanding client relationships that the prospect of enhancing an already solid portfolio by bringing in new business across new industries is an opportunity I am thrilled to accept," Ortega said. "I'm already inspired by existing clients, and look forward to contributing to the high standard for creative, strategy, digital and client service the Kindle team delivers every day."

For More Information Contact:

Becca Lyon

Vice President, Marketing Strategy



M: 630.297.1916

O: 312.334.4400

becca.lyon@kindlecommunications.com

About Kindle Communications

Kindle Communications is a boutique internal communications agency that works with some of Fortune 500's top brands. We create communications and experiences that do more than engage – they ignite action and fuel change. Built on strategy, we provide solutions that include live events, communication campaigns, digital solutions and learning.

SOURCE Kindle Communications

Related Links

http://www.kindlecommunications.com

