Edge AI and Vision Alliance™ Announces 2023 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year™ Award Winners

Awards Celebrate Innovation and Achievement in Computer Vision and Edge AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance today announced the 2023 winners of the Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards . The Awards celebrate the innovation and achievement of the industry's leading companies that are enabling and developing products incorporating edge AI and computer vision technologies.

"With the accelerating pace of innovation in visual and edge AI, the number of new products being introduced using these technologies is growing exponentially and across virtually every industry," said Jeff Bier, Founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. "Our annual awards program recognizes products that are exemplary in terms of innovation and potential industry impact. We applaud this year's winning companies and their teams for their innovation and dedication."

Entries are judged by an independent, expert panel on innovation, impact on customers and the market, and competitive differentiation.

The winners and their reactions to their awards include:

Best Edge AI Processor: Synopsys—ARC NPX6 NPU IP

"We are honored to be recognized by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance with the 2023 Product of the Year Award for Best Edge AI Processor. The Synopsys ARC NPX6 NPU IP delivers unmatched power-performance efficiency and support for the latest neural network models, such as transformers, to meet the data-intensive demands of AI-enabled systems requiring real-time compute," said John Koeter, Sr. Vice President of Product Management and Strategy for IP at Synopsys.

Best Camera or Sensor: Qualcomm—Cognitive ISP

"On behalf of Qualcomm's entire camera and AI engineering teams, I would like to thank the Edge AI and Vision Alliance for awarding the Qualcomm Cognitive ISP the 2023 Product of the Year Award for Best Camera or Sensor," said Judd Heape, VP of Product Management for Camera, Video and Computer Vision, Qualcomm. "The Cognitive ISP in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a breakthrough for photo and video capture – it's the world's first ISP that can apply AI photo and video editing techniques based upon Semantic Segmentation in real-time. We're so excited to be recognized and already see many developers and OEMs harnessing the Cognitive ISP to create next-generation camera experiences."

Best Edge AI Software or Algorithm: Outsight—SHIFT LiDAR

"The entire Outsight team is very proud that our 3D LiDAR processing software, SHIFT, was awarded as the 2023 Product of the Year Award for Best Edge AI Software or Algorithm by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance's panel of independent industry judges. This is not only a milestone for our company, but for the whole LiDAR industry as well. Originally developed for the automotive industry, LiDAR technology can gather extremely precise spatial data but needs proper processing software to generate real-time actionable information. Our 3D LiDAR processing software is agnostic to the manufacturer, meaning that it can extract data from any type of LiDAR. This offers a unique opportunity for operators to deploy a cost-effective solution that outperforms traditional imaging technology such as cameras or radar in a wide range of different industries," said Cedric Hutchings, Co-founder and CEO of Outsight.

Best Edge AI Developer Tool: Deci—Deep Learning Development Platform

"Deci is honored to be recognized as the winner of 2023 Product of the Year Award for Best Edge AI Developer Tool. Our mission at Deci is to empower AI teams with tools to eliminate development bottlenecks and reach efficient inference performance, faster," said Yonatan Geifman, CEO and co-founder, Deci. "We are proud to be serving leading enterprises which deploy on edge devices across verticals and allowing them to achieve unparalleled inference performance while also significantly reducing their development time and compute costs."

Best Enterprise Edge AI End Product: Piera Systems—Canāree Air Quality Monitor

"Indoor air pollution has a significant impact on human health and productivity and our unique ability to classify pollution sources while saving energy will lead to healthier spaces everywhere. We are honored to receive the 2023 Product of the Year Award for Best Enterprise Edge AI End Product from the Edge AI and Vision Alliance in recognition of this unprecedented marriage of highly accurate air quality data with the latest in AI/ML techniques," said Raj Seelam, VP of Marketing and Customer Success, Piera Systems.

Best Consumer Edge AI End Product: Conservation X Labs—Sentinel Smart Camera

"The Sentinel team at Conservation X Labs is thrilled to accept the 2023 Product of the Year Award for Best Consumer Edge AI End Product from the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. The Sentinel is an end-to-end smart camera and monitoring system to better understand and protect wildlife and the people in contact with them," said Henrik Cox, Head of Product, Conservation X Labs. "Through the use of onboard AI, we can address the greatest threats on the frontlines of the biodiversity crisis, including but not limited to, poaching and wildlife trafficking, invasive species, zoonotic diseases, and changing animal behavior. This robust technology gives conservationists real-time information on events in the wild and the ability to respond to these threats through smart, data-driven decisions."

For more information on the Awards, please visit https://www.edge-ai-vision.com/edge-ai-vision-product-year-awards/ .

About the Edge AI and Vision Alliance

The Edge AI and Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies who are creating and enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision and edge AI. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for edge AI and vision systems and applications. For more information on the Alliance, visit https://www.edge-ai-vision.com.

