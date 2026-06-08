EDGE AI FOUNDATION WELCOMES AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS) AS A LEADERSHIP PARTNER TO ACCELERATE CLOUD-TO-EDGE AND PHYSICAL AI INNOVATION

AWS joins the Foundation's Board of Directors to drive innovations that address the worldwide physical labor gap and spur economic growth in the $200+ billion edge AI market.

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The EDGE AI FOUNDATION, the world's largest community of edge AI developers, technology makers, and academia, today announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has joined as a Leadership Partner. In this strategic role, AWS will contribute to the Foundation's vision and actively help steer the future of edge AI technology, solutions, and educational initiatives.

As part of its commitment to the Foundation, AWS will focus on advancing "Physical AI"—the integration of artificial intelligence into physical systems such as robotics, autonomous vehicles, and intelligent manufacturing. By driving cloud-to-edge innovation, AWS and the Edge AI Foundation aim to build the robust infrastructure required to support worldwide GDP growth spurred by the autonomous economy and address the rapidly increasing global physical labor gap, which is projected to reach 85 million unfilled jobs by 2030.

Partnership Highlights:

AWS joins the Edge AI Foundation Board of Directors as a Leadership Partner

Focus areas include Physical AI, cloud-to-edge architecture, and autonomous systems

AWS will co-develop reference architectures for secure, low-latency edge deployments

The partnership aims to accelerate commercialization of edge AI across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and smart cities

AWS commits to supporting developer education and open-source edge AI initiatives

"We are excited to welcome AWS as a Leadership Partner," said Pete Bernard, CEO of the EDGE AI FOUNDATION. "Their proven expertise in scalable cloud infrastructure and deep commitment to AI innovation make them a vital ally in our mission. The seamless integration of cloud and edge computing is paramount to the next generation of connected devices and autonomous systems. With AWS helping to steer our initiatives, we are better positioned than ever to tackle the complex challenges of Physical AI, empower our global community of more than 100,000 developers, and unlock unprecedented economic potential globally."

The intersection of cloud computing and edge AI is becoming increasingly critical as industries look to automate physical tasks in response to demographic shifts and labor shortages. According to industry analysts, the edge AI market is expected to exceed $200 billion by 2030, driven by demand for real-time processing at the point of action. AWS's participation in the EDGE AI FOUNDATION will help shape the development of secure, low-latency, and highly scalable solutions that allow intelligent systems to operate seamlessly between the cloud and the physical edge.

"The future of artificial intelligence extends far beyond the data center and directly into the physical environments where we live and work," said David Randle, Worldwide Head GTM for Physical AI at AWS. "At AWS, we are building the infrastructure layer—from AWS IoT Greengrass to purpose-built edge computing services—that enables Physical AI to operate at scale. By joining the EDGE AI FOUNDATION as a Leadership Partner, we will collaborate with the community to co-develop edge reference architectures, contribute to open standards, and help organizations deploy intelligent systems that bridge cloud and edge seamlessly and securely."

AWS joins a growing roster of industry leaders on the EDGE AI FOUNDATION's Board of Directors, working collaboratively to foster a vibrant ecosystem, establish best practices, and accelerate the commercialization of edge AI technologies across verticals including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and smart cities.

For more information about the EDGE AI FOUNDATION and its partner programs, please visit www.edgeaifoundation.org .

About the EDGE AI FOUNDATION

The EDGE AI FOUNDATION (a California-based 501(c)(3)) is the world's largest community of edge AI developers, technology makers, and academia, serving as the global hub for energy-efficient edge AI technologies. With more than 100,000 developers and practitioners worldwide, the Foundation spans tinyML to agentic AI, Physical AI, and neuromorphic computing—transforming AI at the network's edge and uniting industry leaders to drive innovation, solve global challenges, and democratize AI technologies. Learn more at www.edgeaifoundation.org .

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