Edge AI Hardware Market Forecast Report 2022: USD 6.93 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2026| Technavio

Edge AI Hardware Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our edge AI hardware market report covers the following areas:

Edge AI Hardware Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The edge AI hardware market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M and A and geographical expansion, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their stand in the industry to compete for the market.

Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Applied Brain Research, Baidu Inc., China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Horizon Robotics Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tenstorrent Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants.

For Instance, Advanced Micro Devices Inc . - The company offers AMD EPYC, EPYC Embedded, and Ryzen 3rd Generation processors that offer high core count options with multiple connectivity features.

For Instance, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - The company offers AMD EPYC, EPYC Embedded, and Ryzen 3rd Generation processors that offer high core count options with multiple connectivity features.

Edge AI Hardware Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Component

Memory



Processor



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Edge AI Hardware Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The rise in IoT applications by various end-user industries will offer immense growth opportunities for the Edge AI Hardware Market

The rise in IoT applications by various end-user industries will offer immense growth opportunities for the Edge AI Hardware Market

The lack of skilled AI professionals will challenge the growth of the market participants

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Edge AI Hardware Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Edge AI Hardware Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Edge AI Hardware Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Edge AI Hardware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.55 Performing market contribution North America at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Applied Brain Research, Baidu Inc., China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Horizon Robotics Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tenstorrent Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

