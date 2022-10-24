Edge AI Hardware Market Worth $2,716 Million Units by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge AI hardware market is projected to grow from 1,056 million Units to reach 2,716 million units by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Key opportunities for the edge AI hardware market include the growing demand for IoT-based edge computing solutions and the rising adoption of 5G networks to bring IT and telecom together and dedicated AI processors for on-device image analytics.

Wearables in devices is expected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increasing use of wearables among consumers is becoming more common as people are shifting from conventional wearables to smart and sophisticated ones. This has opened a huge opportunity for the edge AI hardware market players. Smart wearables and health trackers could further accelerate the growth of the edge AI hardware market for wearables.

GPU is expected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for GPU is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Constant research and development from companies such as NVIDIA and Intel to improve graphics quality, make it more user-friendly, and deploy computer vision algorithms is driving the market for GPU. For instance, NVIDIA introduced a new gaming GPU with Ampere architecture and 2nd generation of NVIDIA RTX™.

Inference in function to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The development of low-power and high-performance processors and the increasing demand for IoT applications have led to a growing interest in edge AI. Reduction in latency as data does not need to be sent on the cloud is a major factor driving the edge AI market. Performance and memory consumption are the keys to the successful implementation of edge AI. Once the ML model is trained, it is deployed on the device for inference to classify, recognize, and process new inputs. The cost of computation resources is lower for inference than training on the device. On-device inference can lead to high responsiveness, which is a major factor for the growth of the market for edge AI hardware products designed to draw inferences.

China to grow with the highest CAGR in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period

China is the largest market for edge AI hardware in Asia Pacific. Devices such as smartphones, industrial robots, and automobiles hold a huge growth potential for the edge AI hardware market in Asia Pacific. The region is becoming a center of attraction for major investments as it holds significant business expansion opportunities. Various AI processor start-ups in China are raising funds to grow in the edge AI hardware market. For example, ThinkForce (China) raised around USD 68 million, and DeePhi (China) raised around USD 40 million.

The report profiles key players in the edge AI hardware market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are Apple (US), MediaTek (Taiwan), Qualcomm Technologies (US), Huawei Technologies (China), and Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Intel (US), NVIDIA (US), IBM(US), Google (US), Microsift (US), AMD (US), Micron Technology (US), Imagination Technologies (UK), Cambricon Technologies (China), Tenstorrent (Canada), Blaize (US), General Vision (US), Mythic (US), Zero ASIC (US), Applied Brain Research (Canada), Horizon Robotics (China), CEVA (US), Graph core (UK), SambaNova (US), Hailo (Israel), Veridify Security (US).

