EDGE AT HUDSON YARDS UNVEILS PLAN TO TRANSFORM NYC'S HIGHEST OUTDOOR SKY DECK INTO A MULTI-SENSORY EXPERIENCE WITH INDOOR IMMERSIVE INSTALLATIONS

New York's Iconic Sky Deck Introduces New Permanent Immersive Experiences This Summer 2026, Combining Skyline Views with Interactive Indoor Environments, Developed with Globally Recognized Entertainment and Design Studios

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge at Hudson Yards, the highest indoor/outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, announces a complete reimagining of its defining New York City experience, set to debut in Summer 2026. The sweeping, multi-million dollar transformation will immerse guests in a kaleidoscopic world of light, color and motion as they ascend 1,100 feet from street level into the Manhattan skyline. Spanning across the entirety of Edge's indoor footprint, from the 4th floor entry to 100th floor sky deck, these new permanent installations invite guests on a multi-sensory journey that uniquely evolves from dawn to dusk, shifting across seasons, ensuring every visit reveals something new.

Pulse Crystal Cave

Hudson Yards Experiences, the company responsible for operating and marketing Edge, collaborated with the strategy and experience design team at multidimensional agency Journey, renowned experiential entertainment studio, Moment Factory, and New York City-based design studio, SOFTlab, to design and install next-generation exhibits throughout the space.

The forthcoming installations include:

Pulse : A fully immersive world of pulsing electric color, light and sound that distills the city's intoxicating energy and puts it at your fingertips.

: A fully immersive world of pulsing electric color, light and sound that distills the city's intoxicating energy and puts it at your fingertips. Crystal Cave : A step inside a rainbow of translucent jewels that change color with the movement of the sun as it rises and sets in the skyline.

: A step inside a rainbow of translucent jewels that change color with the movement of the sun as it rises and sets in the skyline. Infinite City : Boundless vertical luminous "skyscrapers" that fragment and reframe the city into a hypnotic series of worlds within worlds.

: Boundless vertical luminous "skyscrapers" that fragment and reframe the city into a hypnotic series of worlds within worlds. And more to be revealed.

This new suite of visually stunning experiences and content will float guests in a sea of prismatic clouds, transitioning from the vibrant colors of a New York City day to a spectacular sunset, and finally diving into the deep abstractions of the city at night before reaching the renowned outdoor sky deck. With an updated focus on cutting-edge design, Edge will surpass its status as an iconic observation deck and become an immersive entertainment experience unlike anything the city has seen before.

"Situated 1,100 feet above one of the greatest cities on earth, Edge at Hudson Yards will transform what it means to be a New York City landmark. Guests will be welcomed into a breathtaking, kaleidoscopic world before they even reach our thrilling outdoor sky deck," said Andrew Lustgarten, Executive Chairman of Hudson Yards Experiences. "The new Edge is driven by immersive design, emotional storytelling and our desire to create experiences that people want to share and return to again and again."

Among the clouds, guests will enjoy a new level of hospitality at Edge's reimagined indoor and outdoor bars on the 100th floor. Brought to life by the physical design team at Journey, and curated by Tao Group Hospitality, the all-weather eateries offer unique-to-Edge small plates, handcrafted cocktails and signature refreshments at Edge's Champagne Bar that bring world-class dining and luxury into every moment of the visit.

After a standout inaugural season, Tao Group Hospitality's seasonal outdoor nightlife experience, Marquee Skydeck, returns May 1 as a permanent fixture. The venue will feature a lineup of premier global talent, including MK, Benny Benassi, Cassian, Gareth Emery, Kaz James, Layla Benitez, Hot Since 82 and many more to come.

With more to be announced in the coming months, Edge will remain open seven days a week ahead of the official debut of its new experiences. Tickets to Edge are available now at www.edgenyc.com.

For more information about Edge and all of its experiential offerings, as well as high-resolution images, renderings and video, please visit www.edgenyc.com/en/press. To access the new experiential renderings, as well as photos of Edge's indoor/outdoor sky deck, please visit the link HERE. To access imagery and video from Marquee Skydeck, please visit the link HERE.

ABOUT EDGE

Edge is the highest indoor/outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, offering unparalleled 360-degree views of New York City's iconic skyline. Rising 1,131 feet in the air from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, the outdoor viewing area features a thrilling glass floor, angled glass walls, and outdoor skyline steps from the 100th to 101st floors. All-new indoor immersive spaces and hospitality offerings are set to debut in Summer 2026, taking guests on a prismatic journey into the sky. Guests can enjoy delectable food and beverages in the sky from Edge's bars, or visit Peak with Priceless managed by Tao Group Hospitality. For more information, please visit www.edgenyc.com.

SOURCE Edge