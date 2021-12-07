Edge Banding Materials Market to Grow at 7.41% CAGR: by End-user (residential, commercial, and industrial), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and Forecast till 2026

The low availability of the workforce and rising labor costs during the COVID-19 outbreak will be a major challenge for the edge banding materials market. The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the construction industry globally, resulting in a considerable reduction in revenue in 2020. Labor issues aggravated the situation further in the market. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the industry is expected to need an additional 747,000 workers by 2026. According to the Associated General Contractors of America, in 2021, the average hourly earnings of workers in the construction sector increased by 3.2% to $30.73 compared to that in the previous year. Their wages were also 10.1% higher than the average annual wages in the private sector, which was $27.90 in 2020. Such factors hamper the profit margins of construction product manufacturers and pose a challenge for the construction of new buildings.

Aero Plastics Inc.- The company offers edge banding materials such as PVC edge bands and Semi-Rigid (Flex) edge bands

Blazic robni trakovi- Blazic robni trakovi offers edge banding materials such as ACRYLIC 3D Edge-Banding Tapes, ABS Edge-Banding Tapes,Laser Edge-Banding Tapes, and others.

Coskunuzer Mobilya Ltd.Sti- The company offers edge banding materials such as PVC Edge bands, Vaneer Edge bands, 3D double color, Melamine Edge bands, and others.

Major Five Edge Banding Materials Companies:

Aero Plastics Inc.

Blazic robni trakovi

Coskunuzer Mobilya Ltd.Sti

David Clouting Ltd.

EONCRED GROUP

Edge Banding Materials Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Edge Banding Materials Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Edge Banding Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 131.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Turkey Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aero Plastics Inc., Blazic robni trakovi, Coskunuzer Mobilya Ltd.Sti, David Clouting Ltd., EONCRED GROUP, Moderne Kunststoff-Technik, Squareone Decor, SURTECO GmbH, Unipegasus Profiles Pvt. Ltd, and Veena Polymers Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

