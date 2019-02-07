Edge by Ascential™ Announces Executive Education Certificate Program for Ecommerce Leaders

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge by Ascential, a leading provider of accurate and actionable ecommerce data, insights and advisory solutions for global brands and retailers, today announced the agenda for its 2019 Advanced Retail Strategy Program, to be held at UCLA's Anderson School of Management Executive Education on March 19-20, 2019. This exclusive two-day certificate immersion program has been designed to empower brand and retail leaders with remarkable experiences that catalyze the community movement and superior knowledge critical to respond to change and win in this ecommerce-driven world.

Attendees will benefit from a unique on-campus learning and peer-discussion experience taught and facilitated by business professors, advisors and industry practitioners. Participation in this two-day program earns attendees a certificate of completion from UCLA Anderson Executive Education.

"The program will not only include great lectures and discussion in the classroom but will also provide a store tour like no other," explains Chris Perry, VP of Global Executive Education at Edge by Ascential. "We'll explore Eataly, where attendees will experience a grocery store-of-the-future concept in action. Blending the academic with the practical is an approach all of our past participants rave about."

Through a disciplined learning approach, Edge by Ascential's industry leading subject-matter experts and professors from the UCLA Anderson School of Management will incorporate the perfect blend of theory and application to analyze and operationalize the latest strategies critical to winning the future of commerce. Speakers and session leaders include:

Garret Bluhm , VP of Marketplace Strategy, Pattern

Hannah Donoghue , VP of Global Advisory, Edge by Ascential

Jay Nikolich , VP Ecommerce, Pharmavite

Chris Perry , VP of Global Executive Education, Edge by Ascential

Andres Terech , Associate Professor, UCLA Anderson

Edge's Advanced Retail Strategy Program is a one-of-a-kind executive education certificate event series in partnership with leading business schools that immerses top leaders across brand and retail in the four winning strategies to help their organizations win the future of commerce.

To view the complete agenda and register for the 2019 Advanced Retail Strategy Program taking place March 19-20, 2019, at UCLA, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advanced-retail-strategy-program-ucla-anderson-registration-53365434451

Edge by Ascential's Advisory + Education division will also be hosting a number of upcoming Hackathons focused on winning with Amazon, Walmart and more, as well as several membership-based Digital Share groups. For a complete list of upcoming events, visit www.ascentialedge.com/events.

About Edge by Ascential™

Formerly Brand View, Clavis Insight, One Click Retail and PlanetRetail RNG, Edge by Ascential™ delivers some of the industry's most accurate and actionable sales-driving data, insights and advisory solutions for global brands and retailers looking to win in today's ecommerce-driven world. Our solutions enable the world's top brands and retailers to implement strategies that help maximize revenue growth; optimize product listings; increase sales faster than the category and the competition; and drive margin growth with pricing and promotions. Our weekly, daily and real-time data-driven insights (including online Sales and Share measurement, Digital Shelf performance, Price & Promotions monitoring and Retail Insights intelligence), coupled with a wide range of customized advisory and education services, give our clients a comprehensive and competitive advantage across the entire landscape online and around the globe.

For more information about how your company can gain the advantage, visit www.ascentialedge.com.

Media Contact

Pola Hallquist

Apothecary Communications

phallquist@apothecarycommunications.com

1-866-213-9210 x801

SOURCE Edge by Ascential

Related Links

http://www.ascentialedge.com

