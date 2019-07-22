Edge by Ascential enters strategic partnership with Jumpshot to extend its Digital Shelf and Market Share products

LONDON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge by Ascential, the data, insight and advisory solution that gives brands and retailers the edge they need to win in ecommerce-driven retail, today announces a strategic partnership with Jumpshot, the marketing analytics company that unlocks at scale the complete customer online journey for any site. The partnership ensures that Edge by Ascential is uniquely positioned to combine its ecommerce data with Jumpshot's traffic to individual product pages (based on a panel of tens of millions of devices creating five billion actions a day), for the purpose of delivering the most accurate, integrated Digital Shelf and Market Share solution available.

Michael Lisowski, President, Edge by Ascential, said: "As online retailers have become more sophisticated and complex, methods for accurately estimating market share increasingly require more data signals than POS, search rank or panel data alone. Leveraging Jumpshot's products will create unparalleled Edge by Ascential traffic, market share and digital shelf solutions to measure performance and identify insights on Amazon and other key online retailers. This unique partnership will enable our customers to know more, act faster and win sales and share in an ecommerce-driven world."

Edge by Ascential is already uniquely able to provide accurate share estimates on Amazon for variated SKUs by combining multiple data sets, including Jumpshot's products, and applying Edge by Ascential's long-standing estimation algorithms. Jumpshot's products will be used to accelerate the Edge by Ascential product suite to offer accurate Traffic and Market Measurement solutions beyond Amazon. Edge by Ascential will, for example, soon launch a SKU-level traffic index on many top US-based etailers, complementing its current SKU-level traffic estimates on Amazon, enabling clients to prioritize actions identified within Edge by Ascential's Digital Shelf product.

Edge by Ascential is part of specialist, global information company Ascential plc, who have acquired a 35% minority stake in Jumpshot. Through this partnership, Jumpshot will also gain access to Edge by Ascential data to enhance their path to purchase reporting solutions, creating new products that enable customers to further optimize digital commerce performance.

Duncan Painter, CEO, Ascential, added: "Today's announcement represents further evidence of Ascential's commitment to being at the forefront of developing unique data products for customers succeeding in digital commerce. Further, it demonstrates our long-term commitment to continue investing in the Edge by Ascential business, to cement its market-leading position by delivering innovative products and ever more accurate solutions for our customers."

