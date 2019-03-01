Edge by Ascential™ Introduces Exclusive Ecommerce Hackathon Series for Ecommerce and Omnichannel Business Leaders

BOSTON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge by Ascential™, a leading provider of accurate and actionable ecommerce data, insights and advisory solutions for global brands and retailers, today announced the agendas for its series of E^HACKATHONs, which will be taking place on March 26th in Bentonville, Arkansas from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM CDT and on April 16th in New York City from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM EDT. The events are geared towards brand-side commercial managers to executives who are leading Walmart, Amazon, overall ecommerce or omnichannel businesses.

At Edge by Ascential's E^HACKATHONs, attendees come together to learn and share what it takes to win on Amazon.com and Walmart.com, moving beyond traditional ecommerce 101 to deep-dive hacks into the winning strategies, best practices and data insights needed to become an ecommerce expert and to grow their business. The speaker line-up will feature experts from Edge by Ascential along with some of the best-known names in ecommerce.

"We're very excited for this year's E^HACKATHON series. Ecommerce is disrupting everything we know about commerce, and with companies transforming their business to compete and lead, your brands are depending on you to figure it out," said Chris Perry, VP of Global Executive Education at Edge by Ascential. "Through a disciplined learning approach, our experts will incorporate the perfect blend of theory and application to analyze and operationalize the latest strategies critical to winning the future of ecommerce."

E^HACKATHON Bentonville is a deep-dive masterclass summit where industry leaders work closely with ecommerce experts on the latest best practices and strategies needed to succeed with the rapid evolution of Walmart into the future of commerce.

E^HACKATHON New York City will be Amazon-centric and offer leading content including client case studies, latest perspective on Amazon and the Hackshop masterclass sessions. Attendees will also be able to schedule exclusive one-to-one consulting sessions with Edge by Ascential experts.

Attendees can expect the following from both events:

Actionable and focused content on winning with these market leading retailers.

Agenda led and facilitated by top industry experts and ecommerce practitioners without sales pitches

Case studies shared by fellow brands in the industry

Non-compete breakout group format fosters open communication and collaboration on strategy and tactic best practices

Exceptional networking opportunities with peers of our ecommerce movement

To view the complete agendas and register for the 2019 E^HACKATHON closest to you, visit:

March 26, 2019 , in Arkansas : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ehackathon-bentonville-registration-53540106901

, in : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ehackathon-bentonville-registration-53540106901 April 16, 2019 , in New York : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ehackathon-new-york-city-registration-53739902495

ICYMI: Edge by Ascential is hosting its 2019 Advanced Retail Strategy Program in conjunction with UCLA's Anderson School of Management Executive Education on March 19-20, 2019. To view the agenda and register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/advanced-retail-strategy-program-ucla-anderson-registration-53365434451

For a complete list of upcoming global Edge by Ascential events, visit www.ascentialedge.com/events.

About Edge by Ascential™

Edge by Ascential™ delivers some of the industry's most accurate and actionable sales-driving data, insights and advisory solutions for global brands and retailers looking to win in today's ecommerce-driven world. Our solutions enable the world's top brands and retailers to implement strategies that help maximize revenue growth; optimize product listings; increase sales faster than the category and the competition; and drive margin growth with pricing and promotions. Our weekly, daily and real-time data-driven insights (including online Sales and Share measurement, Digital Shelf performance, Price & Promotions monitoring and Retail Insights intelligence), coupled with a wide range of customized advisory and education services, give our clients a comprehensive and competitive advantage across the entire landscape online and around the globe.

For more information about how your company can gain the advantage, visit www.ascentialedge.com.

