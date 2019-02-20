Edge by Ascential™ to Share Exclusive Retail Insights at Shoptalk 2019

BOSTON, Mass., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge by Ascential, which provides some of the world's most accurate and actionable ecommerce data and insights to the top global brands and retailers, is sponsoring and exhibiting at Shoptalk (March 3-5, 2019 at The Venetian in Las Vegas). The company will be sharing exclusive research reports Grocery Pricing Analysis, Consumer Electronics Online Presence Snapshot, and DIY Online Presence Snapshot, of which attendees can obtain copies at Edge by Ascential's Booth #2734.

On March 3rd, Edge by Ascential will co-host a welcome reception with OneSpace at Morels Steak House from 7:30 – 9:00 pm. The reception is a casual event where ecommerce leaders from brands and retailers can network with one another and learn more about the latest developments from Edge by Ascential and OneSpace.

"We are thrilled to be exhibiting at Shoptalk this year and are eager to share our exclusive data and insights reports with all interested attendees," said Boren Novakovic, managing director at Edge by Ascential. "Attendees can be reassured that our field staff will be made up of both our retailer and brand teams who will be able to answer any questions about how we can help brands and retailers win in today's ecommerce-driven world."

Edge by Ascential's exclusive research for Shoptalk attendees:

The Grocery Price Zone Analysis report is a comprehensive review of online grocery pricing across geographic clusters within the US. This report will give brands and retailers an understanding of pricing trends of major retailers like Kroger and Walmart.

The DIY Online Presence Snapshot report features digital shelf, pricing and promotion, and sales and share trends for the faucet category at Home Depot, Walmart and Amazon.

The Consumer Electronics Online Presence Snapshot report compares the laptop, headphone and camera categories at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, and examines the digital shelf, pricing and promotion, and sales and share strategies that the top selling brands are employing.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Edge by Ascential's managing director Boren Novakovic or CMO Danny Silverman, register for the Welcome Reception, or request copies of the latest research, visit www.ascentialedge.com/insights/meet-edge-shop-talk.

About Edge by Ascential™

Formerly Brand View, Clavis Insight, One Click Retail and PlanetRetail RNG, Edge by Ascential™ delivers some of the industry's most accurate and actionable sales-driving data, insights and advisory solutions for global brands and retailers looking to win in today's ecommerce-driven world. Our solutions enable the world's top brands and retailers to implement strategies that help maximize revenue growth; optimize product listings; increase sales faster than the category and the competition; and drive margin growth with pricing and promotions. Our weekly, daily and real-time data-driven insights (including online Sales and Share measurement, Digital Shelf performance, Price & Promotions monitoring and Retail Insights intelligence), coupled with a wide range of customized advisory and education services, give our clients a comprehensive and competitive advantage across the entire landscape online and around the globe.

For more information about how your company can gain the advantage, visit www.ascentialedge.com.

