Edge Capital Group Named to 2020 FT 300: Top Registered Investment Advisers and FA Magazine's 2020 RIA Ranking List

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Capital Group is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2020 Financial Times (FT) 300: Top Registered Investment Advisers. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the United States. Edge Capital was also ranked among the Top 100 in Financial Advisor (FA) Magazine's 2020 RIA Ranking.

Edge Capital is an independently managed RIA headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Charlotte, NC; Dallas, TX; Lexington, KY; Nashville, TN; and Tampa, FL. The firm was founded on the premise that individuals, families and institutions with significant wealth require dedicated, unambiguous, individual attention. The firm, specializing in holistic wealth management, offers comprehensive yet scalable services — including asset management, via its Blue Current division; strategic asset allocation; investment policy development; cash flow solutions; and the coordination of advisors (legal, accounting, insurance, lending, etc.) that clients need in order to meet their goals.

This is the seventh annual FT 300 list — produced independently by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc. — on behalf of FA. RIA firms that met a minimum set of criteria were eligible to apply for consideration. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM), AUM growth rate, years in existence, advanced industry credentials of the firm's advisers, online accessibility and compliance records. No fees or other considerations were required of those RIAs that applied for the FT 300.

FA's RIA ranking is an independent listing produced by FA Magazine. Firms must be registered investment advisers and provide financial planning and/or related services to individual clients. Eligible firms must be either independently owned or a freestanding subsidiary of another business, and have at least $100 million AUM as of Dec. 31, 2019. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to FA Magazine to be included in the listing.

