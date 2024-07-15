Edge Capital Lending LLC Appoints Dmitri Beregovski as Chief Financial Officer and Welcomes Two New Collateral Analysts

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Capital Lending, LLC ("Edge"), a national disruptor in the non-bank asset-based lending market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dmitri Beregovski as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Additionally, Edge is excited to welcome Mantika Gardner and Marilyn Barnes as Collateral Analysts to support the company's expanding portfolio.

Dmitri Beregovski, CFO

Mr. Beregovski joins Edge with over 15 years of experience in financial leadership, including roles in financial planning and analysis, treasury, and investor relations. He has a deep understanding of asset-based lending and a proven track record of driving profitability, optimizing capital utilization, and enhancing operational processes. Addition of the CFO role and expanding Collateral Analysts team is consistent with Edge's focus on servicing broad spectrum of industries to provide flexible, highly customizable financing solutions at competitive pricing and be a valuable business partner supporting small and middle-market sector profitability and growth.

Most recently, Mr. Beregovski served as Senior Director of Treasury and Investor Relations at Direct ChassisLink, Inc. (DCLI) in Charlotte, NC, where he played a crucial role in transitioning DCLI's into an intermodal transportation industry leader. His leadership of the company's FP&A and Treasury functions and focus on data analytics, process optimization, right-sizing capital structure, and supporting strategic development aligns perfectly with Edge's ambitious growth strategy while providing exceptional service and value to the existing portfolio clients. Mr. Beregovski's career also includes financial roles at Bank of America and Carrier Corporation, where he excelled in financial analysis, budgeting, forecasting, and strategic planning. Mr. Beregovski holds an MBA from Wake Forest University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from North Carolina State University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dmitri Beregovski to the Edge team," said Meredith L. Carter, CEO of Edge. "His extensive experience and exceptional leadership in financial management will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and enhance our operations. Dmitri's strategic vision and dedication to data-driven decision making make him the ideal fit for this critical role."

"I am honored to join Edge Capital Lending and contribute to the company's growth and success," said Dmitri Beregovski. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Edge to drive financial strategy and deliver outstanding value to our clients and stakeholders."

In addition to Mr. Beregovski's appointment, Edge Capital Lending is proud to announce the recent hiring of Mantika Gardner and Marilyn Barnes as Collateral Analysts, both experienced account managers with extensive asset-based lending expertise. Ms. Gardner and Ms. Barnes will support Edge's portfolio growth and enhance the company's ability to provide white glove customer service to its clients.

About Edge Capital Lending, LLC

Edge Capital Lending, LLC is a leading financial services firm specializing in providing customized lending solutions to businesses across various industries. With a commitment to innovation, integrity, and excellence, Edge Capital Lending partners with clients to help them achieve their financial goals and drive long-term growth. For more information, visit www.EdgeCL.com.

SOURCE Edge Capital Lending, LLC