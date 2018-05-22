AK graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She also holds a Master of Science in Personal Financial Planning from Georgia State University.

AK lives in Roswell, Georgia with her husband Brian and two active teenage boys, supporting them by volunteering at school and on sports teams as much as possible.

Elizabeth Mackie is a Partner and member of the Investment Strategy Team, serving clients as a Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Advisor. Since joining Edge in 2007, she has worked with some of the firm's largest clients to design customized portfolio solutions, solve the unique challenges of multi-generational families, and build relationships with clients' trusted advisors.

Liz earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Florida and began her career as a CPA. In 2013, she returned to her hometown of Tampa to expand Edge's geographical presence in Florida.

While raising two children, she supports the fundraising efforts of the Junior League of Tampa. She and her husband Ben support the TGH Foundation at Tampa General Hospital where he practices medicine. Elizabeth was recently appointed to serve as a board member for the City of Tampa's General Employee's Pension Fund.

Edge Capital's Managing Partner, Harry Jones, said, "We are thrilled to have AK and Elizabeth as Partners to further strengthen our firm's sustainability and commitment to growth. They have contributed greatly to Edge's success thanks to their superior work ethic, integrity, leadership, and teamwork. Their valuable expertise is vital to our growth and commitment to deliver high-touch, high-quality service and results for our clients."

To learn more, please visit https://edgecappartners.com/edge-capital-partners-promotes-two-executives-to-partner/

About Edge Capital Partners

Edge Capital is a boutique financial advisory firm devoted exclusively to serving individuals, families, and institutions with substantial wealth. As an independent, majority employee-owned firm, we provide objective, holistic advice guided only by our clients' best interests. For more information, please visit www.edgecappartners.com.

