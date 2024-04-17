Edge Capital's Creative Solutions Drive Significant Portfolio Growth

BALA CYNWYD, Penn., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As traditional banks, particularly those heavily invested in real estate, tighten their lending criteria, non-bank lenders capable of crafting customized solutions are well-positioned to thrive in today's credit environment. Illustrating that advantage, Edge Capital Lending, LLC ("Edge"), a family-office backed national asset-based lending company is proud to announce that it closed out 2023 with remarkable strength and kicked off 2024 on an impressive note. The company's legacy of rapid growth has continued, securing an impressive $92 million in new commitments in the last four months alone. With an unwavering dedication to smart growth through creating bespoke risk mitigants, Edge Capital has a reputation for excellence and creativity, free from the constraints of a one-size-fits-all mentality, heavy regulations or layers of approvals.

In that vein, Edge recently facilitated a $40 million deal as the primary agent, extending revolving line of credit to FPL Food LLC ("FPL"), one of the largest cow processing facilities in the United States. FPL specializes in premium black angus and Wagyu beef, cow cuts, fresh and frozen ground beef, and burger patties. Financing cow processing companies presents challenges for many lenders due to "headline risk" because of the beef industry and difficulties in assessing risk around cattle.

In contrast, CEO of FPL Francios Leger said of Edge, "Edge Capital demonstrated an ability to understand the dynamic nature of our business and provide a creative lending solution. They have been very flexible in their structure and thoughtful throughout the entire process. FPL is very enthusiastic about our lending partnership with Edge."

Additional Recently-Closed Facilities Include a:



$25 million line of credit to a sustainable biomass wood pellets producer, serving as the exclusive supplier to a leading European electric utility producer.





$10 million line of credit, featuring a flexible growth facility, to a California-based distributor of premium hairstyle tools. The client's extensive retail network includes top-tier outlets such as Ulta, Amazon, Nordstrom, and Sephora.





$6 million line of credit, incorporating a flexible growth facility, for a California-based global omni-channel brand retailer specializing in eco-friendly stainless-steel drinkware and food storage containers.





$6 million line of credit to a 40-year-old injection molding firm, catering to the requirements of Private Equity investors seeking adaptable credit solutions to support growth initiatives and working capital needs.





to a 40-year-old injection molding firm, catering to the requirements of Private Equity investors seeking adaptable credit solutions to support growth initiatives and working capital needs. $5 million line of credit for a sustainability-driven chocolate company, enabling the acquisition of the business from its previous ownership while ensuring ongoing working capital availability.

Edge Capital, backed by a family office, specializes in offering flexible working capital solutions to businesses, particularly those underserved by traditional banks and "old-school ABL" shops. Unlike lenders burdened by bureaucratic processes and rigid regulations, Edge provides tailored financial solutions tailored to each business's unique requirements. Its national reach and industry-agnostic approach enable them to assist companies across sectors including manufacturing, distribution, e-commerce, and service industries. Edge's mission is to challenge industry norms, enhance flexibility for its partners, and support them through planned and unexpected transitions. Unlike lenders that profit from client distress, the company prioritizes passing along its advantage, or Edge, to its customers, leveraging their flexible capital and growth-oriented mindset. To learn how we can provide edge to your company or customers, please visit www.EdgeCL.com.

