Edge Computing in Healthcare Global Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of IoT Medical Devices Boosts Sector

09 Jun, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge Computing in Healthcare Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Diagnostics, Robotic Surgery, Telehealth, RPM, and Ambulances), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care Center), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Edge computing in the healthcare market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 4.1 billion in 2022 to USD 12.9 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period.
Edge computing is gaining popularity across industries as there is a rise in the number of devices, which has increased the demand for high-bandwidth applications with the growing use of internet services. Edge computing is rapidly gaining acceptance worldwide by healthcare organizations due to various benefits, including low latency, traffic distribution, increased reliability, and reduced costs
Hardware: The hardware segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2022
The high market share by hardware is owed to the high-scale deployment of edge hardware by healthcare organizations to achieve high performance, scale, and flexibility. Vendors in the market offer comprehensive edge hardware (edge systems for computing, storage, and networking) and hardware components (computing systems, gateways/routers, servers, and physical data centers) that complete the entire edge infrastructure. Edge hardware act as a backbone to establish communication and connection for enabling core edge functions, such as collection, filtering, processing, transmission, monitoring, and routing.
Telehealth & remote patient monitoring application account for the largest market size during the forecast period
Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnosis, telehealth & remote patient monitoring, robotic surgery, ambulances, and other applications. Telehealth and remote patient monitoring is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. By leveraging edge computing, telehealth providers can offer a more seamless and integrated patient experience, improving patient engagement and satisfaction. Patients can receive remote consultations with healthcare professionals, access medical records, and monitor their own health and wellness using wearable devices, all from the comfort of their own homes
Europe accounted for the second-largest share in edge computing in the healthcare market during the forecast period
North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the edge computing market, followed by Europe, due to the presence of plenty of edge computing vendors, early technological adoption of smart technologies, rising strategic partnerships, and demand for workload-centric IT infrastructure. Various government initiatives and imminent needs among European and North American enterprises to handle data present a strong opportunity for edge computing vendors to expand locally. The adoption of edge computing solutions is increasing in Asia Pacific and Latin America due to the growing deployment of cloud-based services, the need for improving network connectivity, the rise in technology assimilation, and the increasing awareness of the benefits of edge computing.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Adoption of IoT Medical Devices
- Exponentially Increasing Network Traffic and Volume of Healthcare Data
- Rising Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs
- Rising Demand for Low-Latency Processing and Real-Time, Automated Decision-Making Solutions
Restraints
- High Capex and Opex Associated with Edge Computing Systems
- Interoperability Challenges Related to Edge Computing Across Different Healthcare Systems
Opportunities
- Advent of 5G Network
Challenges
- Complexities in Integrating Edge Computing Systems with Existing Cloud Architecture
- Susceptibility to Cyberattacks and Limited Authentication Capabilities of Edge Computing Architecture
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Industry Trends
7 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Refer to Physical Components Required to Run Applications
7.3 Software
7.3.1 Enhance Computing Capabilities of Edge Devices and Data Centers
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Include Consulting, Product Support, Integration, Updates, and Maintenance of Integrated Edge Devices and Solutions
8 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Diagnostics
8.2.1 Growing Adoption of Telehealth Services and Remote Patient Monitoring Technologies to Augment Market Growth
8.3 Robotic Surgery
8.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Edge Ai in Robotic Surgeries to Propel Market Growth
8.4 Telehealth & Remote Patient Monitoring
8.4.1 Increasing Use of Integrated Wearables and Penetration of Medical IoT Devices to Support Market Growth
8.5 Ambulances
8.5.1 Rising Focus on Minimizing Response Times in Emergency Situations to Lead to Adoption of Edge Computing in Ambulances
8.6 Other Applications
9 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market, by End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals & Clinics
9.2.1 Adoption of Telehealth Services and Remote Patient Monitoring Technologies to Augment Market Growth
9.3 Long-Term Care Centers and Home Care Settings
9.3.1 Rise in Global Geriatric Population Requiring Long-Term Care to Support Market Growth
9.4 Ambulatory Care Centres
9.4.1 Gradual Shift from Inpatient to Outpatient Care to Boost Market
9.5 Other End-Users
10 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market, by Region
11 Company Profiles
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Adlink Technology, Inc.
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Amazon Web Services
- Capgemini
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Clearblade, Inc.
- Dell Technologies, Inc.
- Digi International, Inc.
- Edgeconnex, Inc.
- Edgeiq
- Fastly, Inc.
- General Electric Digital
- Google, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
- Iei Integration Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Juniper Networks, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nokia
- Nvidia Corporation
- Saguna Networks Ltd.
- Sierra Wireless (A Semtech Company)
- Stackpath, LLC
- Vmware, Inc.
