Edge Computing in Healthcare Global Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of IoT Medical Devices Boosts Sector

Edge computing in the healthcare market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 4.1 billion in 2022 to USD 12.9 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period.

Edge computing is gaining popularity across industries as there is a rise in the number of devices, which has increased the demand for high-bandwidth applications with the growing use of internet services. Edge computing is rapidly gaining acceptance worldwide by healthcare organizations due to various benefits, including low latency, traffic distribution, increased reliability, and reduced costs

Hardware: The hardware segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2022

The high market share by hardware is owed to the high-scale deployment of edge hardware by healthcare organizations to achieve high performance, scale, and flexibility. Vendors in the market offer comprehensive edge hardware (edge systems for computing, storage, and networking) and hardware components (computing systems, gateways/routers, servers, and physical data centers) that complete the entire edge infrastructure. Edge hardware act as a backbone to establish communication and connection for enabling core edge functions, such as collection, filtering, processing, transmission, monitoring, and routing.

Telehealth & remote patient monitoring application account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnosis, telehealth & remote patient monitoring, robotic surgery, ambulances, and other applications. Telehealth and remote patient monitoring is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. By leveraging edge computing, telehealth providers can offer a more seamless and integrated patient experience, improving patient engagement and satisfaction. Patients can receive remote consultations with healthcare professionals, access medical records, and monitor their own health and wellness using wearable devices, all from the comfort of their own homes

Europe accounted for the second-largest share in edge computing in the healthcare market during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the edge computing market, followed by Europe, due to the presence of plenty of edge computing vendors, early technological adoption of smart technologies, rising strategic partnerships, and demand for workload-centric IT infrastructure. Various government initiatives and imminent needs among European and North American enterprises to handle data present a strong opportunity for edge computing vendors to expand locally. The adoption of edge computing solutions is increasing in Asia Pacific and Latin America due to the growing deployment of cloud-based services, the need for improving network connectivity, the rise in technology assimilation, and the increasing awareness of the benefits of edge computing.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of IoT Medical Devices

Exponentially Increasing Network Traffic and Volume of Healthcare Data

Rising Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs

Rising Demand for Low-Latency Processing and Real-Time, Automated Decision-Making Solutions

Restraints

High Capex and Opex Associated with Edge Computing Systems

Interoperability Challenges Related to Edge Computing Across Different Healthcare Systems

Opportunities

Advent of 5G Network

Challenges

Complexities in Integrating Edge Computing Systems with Existing Cloud Architecture

Susceptibility to Cyberattacks and Limited Authentication Capabilities of Edge Computing Architecture

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Industry Trends

7 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Refer to Physical Components Required to Run Applications

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Enhance Computing Capabilities of Edge Devices and Data Centers

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Include Consulting, Product Support, Integration, Updates, and Maintenance of Integrated Edge Devices and Solutions

8 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostics

8.2.1 Growing Adoption of Telehealth Services and Remote Patient Monitoring Technologies to Augment Market Growth

8.3 Robotic Surgery

8.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Edge Ai in Robotic Surgeries to Propel Market Growth

8.4 Telehealth & Remote Patient Monitoring

8.4.1 Increasing Use of Integrated Wearables and Penetration of Medical IoT Devices to Support Market Growth

8.5 Ambulances

8.5.1 Rising Focus on Minimizing Response Times in Emergency Situations to Lead to Adoption of Edge Computing in Ambulances

8.6 Other Applications

9 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market, by End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals & Clinics

9.2.1 Adoption of Telehealth Services and Remote Patient Monitoring Technologies to Augment Market Growth

9.3 Long-Term Care Centers and Home Care Settings

9.3.1 Rise in Global Geriatric Population Requiring Long-Term Care to Support Market Growth

9.4 Ambulatory Care Centres

9.4.1 Gradual Shift from Inpatient to Outpatient Care to Boost Market

9.5 Other End-Users

10 Edge Computing in Healthcare Market, by Region

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Adlink Technology, Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Amazon Web Services

Capgemini

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clearblade, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Digi International, Inc.

Edgeconnex, Inc.

Edgeiq

Fastly, Inc.

General Electric Digital

Google, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Iei Integration Corporation

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia

Nvidia Corporation

Saguna Networks Ltd.

Sierra Wireless (A Semtech Company)

Stackpath, LLC

Vmware, Inc.

