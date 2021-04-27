Edge Computing in the Defense and Aerospace Market: Current and Future Technology Outlook to 2029

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Edge Computing for Defense and Aerospace - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Edge computing is revolutionizing information technology and its military applications by bringing computation and data storage closer to the source where data is generated. That process reduces latency and increases the speed at which data are processed closer to the end-user, allowing near real-time decision-making. With that capacity available, a military force can increase its momentum of operations, thus overwhelming its opponents.

This latest report "Global Edge Computing for Defense and Aerospace - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of edge computing technologies, markets, and outlays up to 2029. It also examines the edge computing for defense & aerospace markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, namely those in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

The report has classified edge computing under five major groups and provides forecast figures throughout 2029.

In particular, this report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the Edge Computing for Defense & Aerospace market during 2021-2029, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Current and Future Technology Overview of Global Edge Computing for Defense & Aerospace Market

4 Current and Future Market Overview of the Global Edge Computing for Defense & Aerospace Market

5 Market Analysis

6 Forecast - Global Edge Computing for Defense & Aerospace by Region to 2029

7 Forecast- Global Edge Computing for Defense & Aerospace by Technology to 2029

8 Forecast- Global Edge Computing for Defense & Aerospace by Component to 2029

9 Forecast- Global Edge Computing for Defense & Aerospace by Application to 2029

10 Forecast- Global Edge Computing for Defense & Aerospace by Platform to 2029

11 Forecast- Global Edge Computing for Defense & Aerospace by End User to 2029

12 Events based forecast for the Global Edge Computing for Defense & Aerospace Market to 2029

13 Leading Companies in the Global Edge Computing for Defense & Aerospace Market

14 Opportunity Analysis

15 Conclusions and recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Airbus Defence & Space

Axellio

Azion Technologies

BAE Systems

Boeing Co.

CISCO

Clearblade

Dell Technologies

Edge Intelligence

GE Digital

Israel Aerospace Industries

Juniper Networks

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon

Safran

SixSq

THALES

Vapor IO

