Edge computing market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global edge computing market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,928.42 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 24.74% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 2454.66 million. North America will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Edge Computing Market 2023-2027

Global edge computing market - Five Forces

The global edge computing market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global edge computing market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global edge computing market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Industrial manufacturing, Telecom, Mobility, Government, and Others), and component (Hardware, Software, Services, and Edge-managed platforms).

The industrial manufacturing segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the end-users in the industrial manufacturing segment are focusing on creating agreements with the vendors operating in the market in focus to incorporate edge computing in their operations. Therefore, such strategic alliances between vendors and end-users can influence the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global edge computing market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global edge computing market.

North America is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The edge computing market in North America is expected to witness considerable growth owing to the growing emphasis on improving efficiency in IT infrastructure within commercial and industrial environments and the increasing adoption of big data analytics and IoT by end-users. The US and Canada are two of the key markets for edge computing in North America . Enterprise customers in the US and Canada are keen on switching to edge computing, with many companies giving priority to switching from core-to-network edge systems in the next few years. Some of the vendors operating in the region are focusing on launching new edge computing platforms. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Global edge computing market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising demand for decentralized computing to reduce latency in decision-making is notably driving the edge computing market growth .

is notably driving the edge computing market growth The need for low latency in computing or decision-making tasks is increasing the demand for decentralized edge computing solutions.

Edge nodes are usually placed a single hop away from the device node, which can save considerable time in reducing the roundabout time between the device and the edge node.

Many vendors have started to provide edge computing solutions that can operate independently, without the need for full-time internet access.

This allows users to reduce decision-making time in critical applications. This type of computing environment also leads to the removal of a single point of failure or choke point for internet traffic. These factors are driving the growth of the global edge computing market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The deployment of Industry 4.0 infrastructure is a key trend influencing the edge computing market growth .

is a key trend influencing the edge computing market growth Industry 4.0 refers to the use of connected automation systems and technologies, such as cyber-physical systems, IoT devices, cloud computing, and cognitive computing, which can enable large-scale automation in factories.

The adoption of these technologies is expected to influence the demand for edge computing. Industry 4.0-based manufacturing operations and facilities require several IoT sensors, actuators, and communication tools, which constantly generate data.

Edge computing plays an important role in the analysis and implementation of this data in the immediate manufacturing environment in real-time.

Hence, the demand for edge computing is expected to grow with the adoption of Industry 4.0 practices. These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Competition from low-cost centralized and general-purpose computing infrastructure may impede the edge computing market growth.

may impede the edge computing market growth. Centralized computing infrastructure includes cloud data centers, supercomputing facilities, and centralized data centers used by organizations to support their global operations. These facilities can be transformed to provide computing or processing capabilities as a service to anywhere in the world virtually.

Many public/private cloud server operators offer low-cost computing and storage services on a pay-as-you-go basis, which poses a threat to the global edge computing market.

Moreover, setting up edge computing infrastructure may require additional capital spending, network infrastructure, and skilled labor for maintenance and operation.

Furthermore, some vendors provide software-based edge computing solutions. These factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this edge computing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the edge computing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the edge computing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the edge computing market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of edge computing market vendors

Edge Computing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 185 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,928.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, ClearBlade Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EdgeConneX Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Nokia Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Aarna Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and Microsoft Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

