Edge Computing Market by Component, Application, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge Computing Market by Component (Hardware, Platform, and Services), Application (Smart Cities, IIoT, Content Delivery, Remote Monitoring, AR and VR), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total edge computing market size is expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2019 to USD 9.0 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.5% during the forecast period.

Edge computing is a new approach to network architecture that eliminates the drawbacks of traditional cloud computing. The rise in the deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) across industries and pervasive use of mobile devices compel companies to enhance their IT infrastructure with edge computing for leveraging the rising data and machine-to-machine capabilities of IoT.



In edge computing, devices installed with sensors, actuators, and controllers collect data and analyze it themselves or send it over to the nearest data centers or computing devices. By facilitating the processing and analysis at the edge of the network (near to the data source), edge computing eliminates the network overloading risks and latency issues.

Edge computing has emerged as a crucial element in every industry as it allows enterprises to monitor and track assets and customer data in real time. Businesses use edge computing for improved asset management and achieve predictive maintenance. This helps businesses save operational costs and increase profit margins, eventually making business processes organized and standardized.



Companies already using IoT and cloud services are continuously integrating edge computing in their IT infrastructure. Edge computing eliminates security risks (Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)) of cloud computing and improves interoperability and compatibility among IoT devices. Hence, edge computing has numerous applications in emerging areas and technologies, such as smart cities, autonomous vehicles and connected car infrastructure, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Edge Computing Market

4.2 Market By Component

4.3 Market By Application (2019 Vs. 2024)

4.4 Market By Organization Size (2019 Vs. 2024)

4.5 Market By Vertical (2019 Vs. 2024)

4.6 Market Investment Scenario

5 Edge Computing Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of IoT Across Industries

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Low-Latency Processing and Real-Time, Automated Decision-Making Solutions

5.2.1.3 Surmounting Exponentially Increasing Data Volumes and Network Traffic

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Intial Capex for Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles and Connected Car Infrastructure

5.2.3.2 Lightweight Frameworks and Systems to Enhance Efficiency of Edge Computing Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Vulnerability Issues With IoT Devices

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Maximum Asset Utilization By Remotely Monitoring Machines Located in Harsh Environmental Conditions

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Improved Predictive Maintenance Through Consistent Asset Performance Evaluation

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Implementing Core-To Edge Infrastructure for Network Complexity Reduction, Network Outage Elimination, and Patient Care Improvement

5.3.4 Use Case 4: Deploying Edge Data Centers for Improved Content Delivery and Website Latency

5.3.5 Use Case 5: Improved Operation Margins Through Edge Analytics and Real-Time Visualization

5.3.6 Use Case 6: Enhanced Internet Performance and Gaming Consistency With Edge Nodes

5.3.7 Use Case 7: Reducing Road Traffic Accidents Through Real-Time Localized Processing

5.3.8 Use Case 8: Achieving Edge Colocation to Improve Roi and Meet Rising Consumer Demands

6 Edge Computing Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Decentralizing Computing Processes and Upgrading Existing It Infrastructure to Fuel the Demand of Edge Computing Hardware

6.3 Platform

6.3.1 Controlling, Monitoring, and Connecting Remotely Located Resources to Drive Adoption of Edge Computing Platform

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Controlling It Costs and Achieving Effortless Integration, to Drive the Demand of Services

7 Edge Computing Market By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smart Cities

7.2.1 Eliminating Network Overloading Risks for Effective Management of Assets and Services to Drive the Adoption of Edge Computing in Smart Cities

7.3 Industrial Internet of Things

7.3.1 Optimizing the Potential of Connected Infrastructure in Industries to Drive Demand of Edge Computing for IIoT

7.4 Remote Monitoring

7.4.1 Limiting Downtime and Extending Operational Lifespan to Boost the Growth of Edge Computing for Remote Monitoring

7.5 Content Delivery

7.5.1 Growing Focus on Enhancing Customer Interactions and Ensuring Timely Delivery to Propel the Demand of Edge Computing for Content Delivery

7.6 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

7.6.1 Delivering Immersive Experiences to Improve Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty to Fuel the Adoption of Edge Computing for AR and VR

7.7 Others

8 Edge Computing Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Reducing Data Loss and Downtime to Drive the Demand of Edge Computing in SMES

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Rising Need of Large Enterprises to Leverage Voluminous Data Generated Through Various Channels to Boost the Adoption of Edge Computing

9 Edge Computing Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manufacturing

9.2.1 Improving Disaster Recovery and Enabling Real-Time Autonomous Decisions at Factory Floors to Fuel the Growth of Edge Computing in the Manufacturing Industry

9.3 Energy and Utilities

9.3.1 Proactively Managing Assets in Remote and Harsh Environmental Conditions to Propel the Demand for Edge Computing Solutions in the Energy and Utilities Industry

9.4 Government and Defense

9.4.1 Meeting Mission Demands and Eliminating Vulnerabilities in Minimal Time to Boost the Market Growth of Edge Computing

9.5 Telecommunications

9.5.1 Harnessing Massive Customer Data and Ensuring Data Security to Boost the Demand for Edge Computing Solutions

9.6 Media and Entertainment

9.6.1 Delivering Enriching Experiences Through Instantaneous Connection to Drive the Demand of Edge Computing Solutions in the Media and Entertainment Industry

9.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.7.1 Growing Customer Expectations and Need for Achieving High Customer Success Rates to Drive the Adoption of Edge Computing in the Retail and Consumer Goods Industry

9.8 Transportation and Logistics

9.8.1 Managing Fleets and Freight Transportation and Ensuring Complete Passenger and Driver Safety to Boost the Edge Computing Market in the Industry

9.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.9.1 Creating Data-Driven Personalized Experiences and Treatment Plans to Bolster the Adoption of Edge Computing in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry

9.10 Others

10 Edge Computing Market, By Region

11 Company Profiles



ADLINK

Altran

Axellio

Cisco

Dell Technologies

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Litmus Automation

MachineShop

Nokia

Saguna Networks

SixSq

Vapor IO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwouh4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

