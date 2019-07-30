Edge Computing Market to Grow Ten-fold by 2024

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Computing and Mobile Connectivity are both converging on enterprise applications, and many participants in the market are confused about how these two big ecosystems will come together. Mobile Experts has just released a new report that examines five different business models for Edge Computing for enterprise applications, and makes predictions for the likely outcome.

According to Mobile Experts, Edge Computing infrastructure investments are driven from two vectors:

Operators will be able to offer low latency services to enterprises in industrial automation, as well as key consumer applications such as gaming and AR/VR. Cloud service players will be able to support more of the enterprise IT workload if they can move their computing infrastructure closer to the enterprise, either through the public network or with on-premises networks.

"Cloud computing has taken a 'bite' out of traditional enterprise networking," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. "Now, we see an opportunity for Cloud computing to take another bite, by allowing enterprises to automate more of their processes through better networking. To accomplish this, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google will need to move closer to the user for lower latency, and will need to work with network providers like the Telcos."

The report explores in-depth the new use cases such as private LTE/5G, cloud gaming, and others that drive investment toward Near Edge 'micro' data centers, as well as Far Edge and On-Prem facilities.

Overall, the edge computing server shipments will grow at over 50% CAGR from about 6,000 in 2018 to over 74,000 in 2024, representing over 3M CPU and GPU cores in 2024. Hardware equipment, software, and services will grow from about $240 million in 2018 to just under $2 billion in 2024. According to the report, the edge computing trend expands from centralized hyperscale data centers to distributed edge cloud nodes, the CAPEX spend on Near Edge data centers will represent the largest segment.

"Edge computing represents a convergence point for Telco and cloud service providers to enable new enterprise applications with faster and more responsive (5G) network capabilities along with more distributed cloud computing environments. Evolving market and technology dynamics will create explosive growth in the near term," remarked Principal Analyst Kyung Mun.

About Mobile Experts Inc.

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on Edge Computing for Enterprises, RF Front Ends, Small Cells, Edge Computing, 5G mm-wave, 5G Business Case, Private LTE, Macro Base Stations, ORAN, URLLC,CBRS, DAS, Big Picture IoT, RRH Semiconductors, LPWA, Cellular IoT, Fixed Wireless, CRAN/VRAN, and more.

