Edge Crew Launches Initiative to Lead the Way in Sustainable Commercial Construction Practices

BRIDGEPORT, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Crew Construction, a leading name in the commercial and residential construction sector in Wise County, is proud to announce the launch of its new initiative dedicated to promoting sustainable construction practices across North Texas. With over 60 years of combined expertise, the company aims to set the standard for environmentally conscious building methods that prioritize quality and durability.

Founded by Jonathan and Michelle Cortez, Edge Crew Construction has built its reputation on core values of quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service. The company's commitment to sustainability represents a natural evolution in its approach to construction, as it recognizes the urgent need for responsible building practices in today's rapidly changing environment.

"Our initiative is about more than just construction; it's about creating a legacy for future generations," says Jonathan Cortez, co-founder of Edge Crew. "We believe that sustainable building practices should be at the forefront of every project. By integrating eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient systems, and sustainable design techniques, we can significantly reduce our environmental impact while delivering exceptional quality to our clients."

The initiative encompasses multiple facets of sustainability, and their approach not only benefits the environment but can also lead to long-term cost savings for clients through reduced energy consumption and maintenance costs.

Edge Crew's dedication to sustainable practices is rooted in a rich legacy of family tradition in construction. As a third-generation builder, Jonathan brings his extensive experience and passion to the forefront of the company's operations. With a background in architecture from the University of Texas at Arlington and years of hands-on experience in project estimating and management, he understands the complexities and challenges of modern construction.

By launching this initiative, Edge Crew Construction aims to inspire other companies in the industry to adopt sustainable practices, fostering a culture of responsibility and innovation in commercial construction.

As Edge Crew takes this important step forward, the company remains committed to delivering unparalleled service and quality on every project, ensuring that sustainable practices become an integral part of its business model. For more information on Edge Crew Construction and its new sustainability initiative, visit https://www.edgecrew.net/.

For Edge Crew Construction, the company's foundation is built on experience. With over 60 years of combined expertise in both commercial and residential building, their dedicated team excels in all aspects of construction. Whether it's ground-up builds or premium interior finish-outs, they strive to deliver exceptional quality in every project across North Texas.

