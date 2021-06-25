Edge Data Center Market in Communications Equipment Industry: Forecast of Healthy Y-o-Y Growth Rate at 12.49%

Download: Analysis on Edge Data Center Market characteristics

The rising demand for video streaming services is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as monitoring edge data center equipment across multiple locations may impede market growth.

What will Drive the Market?

The rising use of smartphones and Internet penetration is leading to an increase in the demand for video streaming services. Video streaming service providers are focusing on creating in-house exclusive content such as a web series, movie, or documentary. A majority of the OTT content is being accessed on smartphones. Smartphone penetration is increasing globally at a rapid pace, which is a high growth opportunity area for OTT service providers. The growing demand for live streaming videos globally is driving investments in edge data centers, thereby, boosting the growth of the edge data center market.

Edge Data Center Market Segmentation by Component

The IT infrastructure includes core components, such as servers, storage devices, and networking solutions that are integrated into a data center to perform the basic functions. This segment is driven by the increasing deployment of edge computing, leading to the construction of a greater number of edge data centers, which has increased the demand for data center IT infrastructure equipment. With the increasing velocity of data generation in various industries, such as telecommunication, manufacturing, and energy, the demand for more technologically advanced edge platforms is on the rise. This will lead to the growth of the edge center market share growth.

Edge Data Center Market Segmentation by Geography

46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for edge data center market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The rising investments in edge data centers due to an increase in consumer and enterprise data traffic will facilitate the edge data center market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Profile:

Compass Datacenters LLC

Eaton Corporation Plc

Equinix Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Edge Data Center Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in edge data center market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the edge data center market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the edge data center market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edge data center market, vendors

Vendors covered

