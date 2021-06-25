Edge Data Center Market in Communications Equipment Industry: Forecast of Healthy Y-o-Y Growth Rate at 12.49%
COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
Jun 25, 2021, 03:58 ET
NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge Data Center Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
The global edge data center market size is expected to grow by USD 8.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.
Download: Analysis on Edge Data Center Market characteristics
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44689
The rising demand for video streaming services is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as monitoring edge data center equipment across multiple locations may impede market growth.
What will Drive the Market?
The rising use of smartphones and Internet penetration is leading to an increase in the demand for video streaming services. Video streaming service providers are focusing on creating in-house exclusive content such as a web series, movie, or documentary. A majority of the OTT content is being accessed on smartphones. Smartphone penetration is increasing globally at a rapid pace, which is a high growth opportunity area for OTT service providers. The growing demand for live streaming videos globally is driving investments in edge data centers, thereby, boosting the growth of the edge data center market.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/edge-data-center-market-market-industry-analysis
Edge Data Center Market Segmentation by Component
The IT infrastructure includes core components, such as servers, storage devices, and networking solutions that are integrated into a data center to perform the basic functions. This segment is driven by the increasing deployment of edge computing, leading to the construction of a greater number of edge data centers, which has increased the demand for data center IT infrastructure equipment. With the increasing velocity of data generation in various industries, such as telecommunication, manufacturing, and energy, the demand for more technologically advanced edge platforms is on the rise. This will lead to the growth of the edge center market share growth.
Edge Data Center Market Segmentation by Geography
46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for edge data center market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The rising investments in edge data centers due to an increase in consumer and enterprise data traffic will facilitate the edge data center market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Want to customize this report? We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase
Speak to an Analyst: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44689
Interested in Information Technology Related Reports?
Land Mobile Radio Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Maritime Information Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Vendor Profile:
- Compass Datacenters LLC
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Equinix Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Vertiv Holdings Co.
What to Offer?
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Edge Data Center Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in edge data center market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the edge data center market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the edge data center market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edge data center market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- IT infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- General construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power management systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cooling systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Compass Datacenters LLC
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Equinix Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Vertiv Holdings Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Technavio employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44689
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article