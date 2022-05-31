Edge Data Center Market recorded a 12.49% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|IT Infrastructure Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Edge Data Center Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Edge Data Center Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Edge Data Center Market 2021-2025: Scope

The edge data center market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The growing investments in 5G are a major trend for the global edge data center market share growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Compass Datacenters LLC, Eaton Corporation Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The rising demand for video streaming services is notably driving the edge data center market growth. However, the factors such as monitoring edge data center equipment across multiple locations may impede the market growth.

How big is the North American market?

46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for edge data center market in North America .

Edge Data Center Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Component

IT Infrastructure



General Construction



Power Management Systems



Cooling Systems



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Edge Data Center Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global edge data center market as part of the global internet services and infrastructure market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the edge data center market during the forecast period.

Edge Data Center Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist edge data center market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the edge data center market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the edge data center market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edge data center market vendors

Edge Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.72 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.49 Performing market contribution North America at 46% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Compass Datacenters LLC, Eaton Corporation Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

