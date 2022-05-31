Edge Data Center Market recorded a 12.49% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|IT Infrastructure Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

May 31, 2022, 04:21 ET
NEW YORK , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The edge data center market share is expected to increase by USD 8.72 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.73% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The edge data center market share growth by the IT infrastructure segment will be significant for revenue generation. This segment is driven by the increasing deployment of edge computing, leading to the construction of a greater number of edge data centers, which has increased the demand for data center IT infrastructure equipment. With the increasing velocity of data generation in various industries, such as telecommunication, manufacturing, and energy, the demand for more technologically advanced edge platforms is on the rise.
Edge Data Center Market 2021-2025: Scope
The edge data center market report covers the following areas:
- Edge Data Center Market Size
- Edge Data Center Market Trends
- Edge Data Center Market Industry Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
The growing investments in 5G are a major trend for the global edge data center market share growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Compass Datacenters LLC, Eaton Corporation Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The rising demand for video streaming services is notably driving the edge data center market growth. However, the factors such as monitoring edge data center equipment across multiple locations may impede the market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for edge data center market in North America.
Edge Data Center Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- Component
- IT Infrastructure
- General Construction
- Power Management Systems
- Cooling Systems
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Edge Data Center Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global edge data center market as part of the global internet services and infrastructure market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the edge data center market during the forecast period.
Edge Data Center Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist edge data center market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the edge data center market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the edge data center market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edge data center market vendors
