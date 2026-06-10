Edge Data Center Market Size to Reach USD 105.8 Billion by 2033, Driven by AI, Cloud, and 5G Expansion - Grand View Research, Inc.

Rising adoption of AI, IoT, 5G, cloud computing, and real-time applications continues to drive investments in distributed computing infrastructure worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global edge data center market is poised for substantial expansion over the coming years as enterprises increasingly prioritize low-latency processing, real-time analytics, and decentralized computing capabilities. According to a new study by Grand View Research, the global edge data center market was valued at USD 34.8 billion in 2025, to grow from USD 400.0 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 105.8 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% from 2026 to 2033.

The growing volume of data generated by connected devices, digital platforms, and emerging technologies is reshaping the architecture of modern IT environments. Organizations across industries are increasingly deploying edge infrastructure closer to end users and data sources to improve application performance, reduce network congestion, and support mission-critical workloads.

Edge data centers have emerged as a foundational component of next-generation digital ecosystems. By processing and storing data nearer to where it is generated, these facilities enable faster decision-making, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced user experiences. As enterprises continue to embrace artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud-native applications, and advanced connectivity solutions, demand for edge computing infrastructure is expected to accelerate significantly.

Request a free sample report for more latest Industry Insights

The market's growth trajectory is being supported by the rapid expansion of 5G networks worldwide. High-speed connectivity and ultra-low latency requirements are encouraging telecommunications providers, cloud operators, and enterprises to invest in distributed computing architectures capable of handling increasing data traffic volumes. Edge data centers help bridge the gap between centralized cloud environments and end users by enabling localized processing and real-time data delivery.

Another major growth catalyst is the increasing adoption of AI-powered applications. Organizations are generating vast amounts of data through sensors, cameras, autonomous systems, and intelligent devices. Processing this information at the edge allows businesses to reduce response times, lower bandwidth costs, and enhance operational reliability. Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, retail, and telecommunications are particularly benefiting from these capabilities.

According to Grand View Research, North America accounted for 35.5% of global market revenue in 2025, making it the largest regional market. Strong cloud adoption, widespread deployment of IoT technologies, extensive 5G investments, and ongoing infrastructure modernization initiatives continue to position the region at the forefront of edge data center development.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 17.3% from 2026 to 2033. Accelerating digital transformation initiatives, increasing investments in smart city projects, expanding internet penetration, and supportive government policies are creating favorable conditions for market expansion across the region.

Explore related data center 2026 research reports

Market participants are increasingly focusing on scalable and modular infrastructure solutions to address evolving enterprise requirements. The demand for integrated edge deployments that combine compute, networking, storage, power, and cooling capabilities into streamlined platforms continues to rise. These solutions enable organizations to deploy edge resources more efficiently while maintaining operational consistency across distributed environments.

Based on component, the solution segment represented the largest share of the market in 2025, accounting for 87.0% of total revenue. Businesses are increasingly seeking comprehensive infrastructure platforms that simplify deployment, management, and scalability across geographically dispersed locations. Integrated edge solutions also help organizations accelerate digital transformation initiatives while reducing operational complexity.

From a facility-size perspective, large facilities accounted for the leading market share in 2025. These facilities support high-density computing workloads and provide the power, connectivity, and scalability required to accommodate AI processing, IoT analytics, and advanced networking applications. As demand for digital services continues to grow, operators are expanding large-scale edge deployments to meet evolving customer requirements.

The IT and telecommunications sector emerged as the dominant end-use segment in 2025. Telecommunications providers are leveraging edge infrastructure to support 5G rollouts, optimize network performance, and enable new digital services. In addition, cloud service providers and enterprise technology companies are utilizing edge facilities to improve application responsiveness and deliver enhanced customer experiences.

The manufacturing and automotive sectors are expected to experience particularly strong growth throughout the forecast period. Industry 4.0 initiatives, connected factory environments, predictive maintenance systems, autonomous vehicles, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications require real-time processing capabilities that edge data centers are uniquely positioned to provide.

The competitive landscape remains dynamic as technology companies, telecommunications providers, cloud operators, and infrastructure specialists continue to expand their edge computing capabilities. Market participants are investing in innovation, strategic partnerships, and infrastructure development to strengthen their market positions and address increasing customer demand.

Browse the complete report with ToC - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/edge-data-center-market-report

As organizations navigate an increasingly data-driven economy, edge data centers are expected to play a central role in enabling future digital transformation initiatives. The convergence of AI, 5G, IoT, cloud computing, and real-time analytics is creating new opportunities for distributed infrastructure providers and accelerating the shift toward localized computing environments.

With enterprises prioritizing speed, reliability, security, and operational efficiency, edge data centers are becoming essential components of modern IT strategies. As investment activity continues to increase and adoption expands across multiple industries, the market is expected to witness sustained growth throughout the forecast period.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world's most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research. Gain insights from 30K+ Global & Regional Reports, 120K+ Country Reports, 1.2M+ Market Statistics, 200K+ Company Profiles, and 5 business solutions encompassing ESG and Sustainability Consulting, Procurement Intelligence, Pricing Index and Analysis, and Consumer Analytics.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Blog: https://globalindustryherald.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc