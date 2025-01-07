Edge Data Center Market to Grow by USD 45.1 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Video Streaming Demand and AI Redefining the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global edge data center market size is estimated to grow by USD 45.1 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 32.8% during the forecast period. Rising demand for video streaming services is driving market growth, with a trend towards implementation of ai in data centers. However, monitoring edge data center equipment across multiple locations poses a challenge. Key market players include 365 Data Centers, Compass Datacenters LLC, DC BLOX Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Eaton Corp plc, EdgeConneX Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panduit Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Vapor IO Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., ATC IP LLC; Cisco Systems Inc; Endeavor Business Media LLC, IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, CommScope.

Edge Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.8% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 45102 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.8 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Germany, China, Canada, UK, France; Italy; Spain; India; Japan; Australia; South Korea; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa Key companies profiled 365 Data Centers, Compass Datacenters LLC, DC BLOX Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Eaton Corp plc, EdgeConneX Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panduit Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Vapor IO Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co, ATC IP LLC; Cisco Systems Inc; Endeavor Business Media LLC, IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, CommScope

Market Driver

Edge data centers are gaining popularity in today's digital world due to the increasing demand for real-time data analysis, low latency, and improved application performance. Big data, artificial intelligence, cloud, streaming services, and 5G are driving this trend. Edge data centers enable businesses to process data closer to the source, reducing network traffic and improving the streaming experience for customers. E-commerce platforms like Walmart, branch offices, production floors, and remote sites benefit from edge data centers for data processing and industrial automation. Industries like logistics, healthcare, and retail are adopting edge data centers for AI applications, machine learning, and natural language processing. Companies like Dell Technologies, Equinix Inc, and EdgeConneX Inc provide components and services for edge data centers, including modular data centers, IT racks & enclosures, DCIM software, and colocation services. The edge data center market is expected to grow as more industries seek to enhance business agility and application performance while minimizing operating costs. Additionally, industries like gaming & entertainment, industrial automation, and autonomous automobiles are expected to drive further growth in the edge data center market. However, challenges such as dust, heat, and vibration must be addressed to ensure reliable remote operations.

Edge data centers are enhancing energy efficiency through the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI). By computing server, power system, and cooling system performance, AI enables faster decision-making and efficiency. Service providers utilize AI in data center automation software to reduce human resources and optimize energy use. Additionally, AI facilitates energy-efficient cooling through controlled mechanical cooling processes, maximizing power usage effectiveness in the overall data center operation.

Market Challenges

Edge data centers are becoming essential for businesses to address the challenges of big data, artificial intelligence, cloud, streaming services, and 5G. These centers enable real-time data analysis, improved application performance, and better streaming experience for customers. E-commerce platforms like Walmart and industrial applications in sectors such as logistics, healthcare, and retail rely on edge data centers for business agility and reduced latency. Edge data centers are also crucial for industrial automation, autonomous automobiles, and AI applications like machine learning and natural language processing. Dell Technologies, Equinix Inc, EdgeConneX Inc, and vXchnge are key players in this market, offering components, services, and IT racks & enclosures. Edge data centers help businesses operate efficiently by minimizing network traffic and managing operating costs. Modular data centers are a popular solution for branch offices, production floors, and remote sites. However, challenges such as dust, heat, vibration, and remote operations require specialized solutions.

Managing edge data centers involves overseeing unique power and cooling systems at multiple locations. Accurately maintaining an inventory of assets across these sites necessitates real-time monitoring of cabinet equipment, including servers, networking devices, power distribution units (PDUs), and patch panels, as well as infrastructure devices and structured cabling. To effectively address this challenge, end-users require a centralized dashboard displaying real-time power and environmental status of their edge data centers. This information enables early detection of potential issues such as hot spot formation, power capacity limitations, and redundancy loss. However, to efficiently manage IT equipment from the core to the edge data center, organizations must employ Network Operations Center (NOC) technicians and experts.

Segment Overview

This edge data center market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 IT and telecommunication

1.2 Manufacturing and automotive

1.3 BFSI

1.4 Healthcare and life sciences

1.5 Others Component 2.1 IT infrastructure

2.2 General construction

2.3 Power management systems

2.4 Cooling systems

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Facility size

1.1 IT and telecommunication- The edge data center market in the IT and telecommunication sectors refers to the provision of decentralized facilities designed to cater to the specific needs of these industries. Edge data centers, located near end-users or data sources, offer low latency and high-bandwidth processing and storage. In the IT segment, they support services like cloud computing, CDNs, IoT, AI, and real-time analytics, by providing local processing power, storage, and network connectivity. Telecommunication companies benefit from edge data centers by minimizing latency, offering high bandwidth, and enabling localized data processing. These data centers also enhance reliability and security. In the telecom industry, they support activities such as NFV and SDN, optimizing network performance and reducing infrastructure costs. The growth of data-intensive applications, IoT devices, real-time analytics, and cloud-based services is driving the demand for edge data centers in both IT and telecommunication sectors, leading to market expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Edge Data Center Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for real-time data analysis, low latency, and high performance in various industries. Big data, artificial intelligence, cloud, streaming services, and 5G are driving this trend, as businesses seek to improve business agility and enhance the streaming experience for customers. Edge data centers are being deployed in diverse settings, from e-commerce platforms and Walmart's supply chain to branch offices, production floors, remote sites, and industrial automation. Edge data centers are essential for AI applications, machine learning, natural language processing, and other data-intensive tasks. However, they present unique challenges, such as managing operating costs, network traffic, and dealing with dust, heat, vibration, and other environmental factors. Dell Technologies and other key players are addressing these challenges with innovative solutions for remote operations and maintenance.

Market Research Overview

The Edge Data Center Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for real-time data analysis and application performance in various industries. Big data, artificial intelligence, cloud, streaming services, and 5G are driving the need for data processing at the edge, closer to the source of data generation. Network traffic and latency are key concerns, as businesses seek to improve the streaming experience for customers, enhance business agility, and support industrial automation and AI applications. E-commerce platforms, branch offices, production floors, remote sites, and the logistics industry are among the sectors benefiting from edge data centers. Dust, heat, and vibration are challenges to be addressed in edge data center design and operations. Modular data centers, components, IT racks & enclosures, DCIM software, and services are essential for building and managing edge data centers. Industries such as healthcare & life science, retail & e-commerce, gaming & entertainment, and industrial automation are also leveraging edge data centers for data processing and AI applications, including machine learning and natural language processing. Dell Technologies, Equinix Inc, EdgeConneX Inc, and vXchnge are some of the companies providing edge data center solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

IT And Telecommunication



Manufacturing And Automotive



BFSI



Healthcare And Life Sciences



Others

Component

IT Infrastructure



General Construction



Power Management Systems



Cooling Systems



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

