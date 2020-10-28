Edge Data Center Market Worth $ 29.08 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 24.38% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Edge Data Center Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Edge Data Center Market Overview

The major factors behind the growing edge data center industry are the commercialization of 5G, increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) devices, and rising mobile data traffic and over-the-top (OTT) traffic across the globe. The rise in demand for high computational power is encouraging service providers to host data centers at edge locations for low-latency connectivity, providing several growth opportunities to the market. The growing usage of internet services followed by rise in the number of connected devices has shifted the trend toward bandwidth-intensive applications. In addition, increasing adoption of digital services is changing the way data centers are being deployed. As the distance from the data center increases, it takes more time to deliver digital services to customers. Establishing data centers closer to the point of application offers a complete control over data processing and storage at the edge of a network compared to establishing it in a centralized warehouse. The demand for reduced network traffic, real-time data analysis, low operating costs, and improved application performance will boost edge data center market growth. Furthermore, The major factor driving the growth of the edge data center market is the rising mobile data traffic across the globe. The increasing adoption of smart phones and IoT devices is leading to a rise in the mobile data traffic, so, to manage the growing amount of data, the need for edge data centers across the world is becoming more dire. The major players in the market are 365 Data Centers, Compass Datacenters, DC BLOX Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EdgeConneX Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp., and vXchnge.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Edge Data Center Market On the basis of Component, Organization, Application, and Geography.

Edge Data Center Market by Component

Solution



Service

Edge Data Center Market by Organization

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Edge Data Center Market by Application

Retail



BFSI



Logistics & Transportation



Healthcare



Government



IT & Telecom

Edge Data Center Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Q&A Platforms Market Size by Type (On-premises, and Cloud-based), by Application (Individuals and Enterprises), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Smart Offices Market Size by Component (Software, Services), by Technology (Wireless Technology, Wired Technologies), by Product (Smart Lighting, Security Systems, Energy Management System, HVAC System), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Distributed Temperature Sensing Market by Operating Principle (Optical time domain reflectometry (OTDR), Optical frequency domain reflectometry (OFDR)), by Fiber Type (Single-mode fiber, Multi-mode fiber), by Application (Oil & Gas, Upstream, Fire detection, Process & pipeline monitoring, Downstream, Power cable monitoring, Environmental monitoring), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

VTOL UAV Market Size by Type (Helicopter, Multicopter, Hybrid), by Application (Military, Homeland Security, Civil & Commercial), by Payloads (ISR, Cameras, Telemetry, Sensors, Autopilot), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research